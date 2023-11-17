Video: DJ Premier & Common Drop 'In Moe (Speculation)'

DJ Premier & Common Remix a Standout from 'Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3'

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Video: DJ Premier & Common Drop 'In Moe (Speculation)'

Before the surprise surprise release of Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 in September, it had been over a decade (Vol. 2 was released in 2011) since DJ Premier released a volume of the fan-favorite series.  

As is the case with every Volume, every beat has its own unique origin story; from who they initially may have been produced for, to why they ended up collecting “dust.”  The beats may be dusty, but they still bang, and one of Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 standouts, “In Moe,” has now added another chapter to its story, as the instrumental has been graced with vocals from legendary multi-hyphenate Common.  

While it's been far too long since they last collaborated, Preem and Common demonstrate they still “play life and music in the same key,” and just like they did with “The 6th Sense” (the lead single from Common's classic, and Grammy Nominated Like Water For Chocolate album), DJ Premier and Common catch lightning in a bottle again with “In Moe” (Speculation).  “In Moe” (Speculation) is now available at all DSP's and you can now watch the video below.

“In October, I posted a clip of me playing the “In Moe” (Instrumental) Vinyl on IG, and the comments went crazy.  It's currently at 4.4 million views.  Artists like Busta Rhymes, Action Bronson, and Common said they would love to rhyme on it” DJ Premier shares. 

“Common delivered a dope verse that same week.  On the night of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame event, Chaka Khan went on her IG Live during her induction and brought Common onstage during her performance to do the Melle Mel verse of “I Feel For You.”  I called him the next morning to see if we could do a video at my studio while he was still in NY.  We only had a short window, due to me going to 45 King's funeral, and then to another wake later that night for my co-manager's father-in-law.  The energy was very positive that day, and we accomplished the mission. “

In addition to their new single and video “In Moe” (Speculation) being released (Common's first new single in over two years), Premier will also be performing at tonight's 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain.  Preem will perform alongside Feid, as their collaboration, “Le Pido A Dios,” is nominated for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Song.

Watch DJ Premier x Common “In Moe” (Speculation) Video:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Noah Solt Releases Third Single The Fold; Moves Into Jam Band Genre Photo
Noah Solt Releases Third Single 'The Fold'; Moves Into Jam Band Genre

Noah Solt releases his latest single 'The Fold' with an upbeat, Americana feel. The track is a taste of his upcoming debut album, 'Big Water,' which explores self-reflection and hope. Solt's singles received critical acclaim and Top 10 placements on Spotify playlists. Raised in Colorado, Solt's music was inspired by his experiences as a sailor.

2
A_shes To Release Debut Album young Adult Fiction Next Week Photo
A_shes To Release Debut Album 'young Adult Fiction' Next Week

With lowercase stylings and punchy beats, a_shes' sound is reminiscent of contemporary acts like Lorde, Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rina Samawaya. Based in the UK, a_shes' music transports listeners back to the early 2010s indie scene, creating a wildly nostalgic experience. 'young adult fiction' is a sonic world that confronts turbulence.

3
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single The Parting Glass Photo
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single 'The Parting Glass'

Boygenius, Ye Vagabonds and Interscope will donate all net proceeds from the track to the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland, chosen by the Sinéad O'Connor Estate. This release continues Phoebe Bridgers' tradition of an annual holiday single.

4
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook Photo
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook

3x GRAMMY Award-winning, international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa welcomes Apple CEO, Tim Cook to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, in a special one-off episode following this summer's third season. You can listen to their conversation now wherever you get your podcasts, and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SIX
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO