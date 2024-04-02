Video: D.C. Maxwell Shares New Bank Heist Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Auckland alt-country troubadour D.C. Maxwell has shared the new music video for “The Last Stand of the Killer” from his debut album Lone Rider, which arrived last year via Los Angeles record label Danger Collective Records. The track is a true centerpiece for the album, and features fine trumpet work from Liz Stokes of The Beths. The intense narrative video sees its protagonist robbing a bank as the song's lyrics rather literally underscore the action. The video was screened last month at Auckland cinema Hollywood Avondale alongside Sidney Lumet's 1975 film Dog Day Afternoon, which Maxwell cites as a major inspiration.

"I wrote this song as a lilting Scots/Irish folk ballad of a doomed hero, inspired by the songs I grew up listening to from The Pogues,” D.C. Maxwell says about today's release. “From the start the song/video puts you inside the head of an adrenaline-pumping maniac in the midst of a robbery gone sour. In his final desperate moments, he's hoping against hope that the people he's taken hostage can understand him, forgive him, and maybe even love him a bit.”

Maxwell continues, "I was very inspired by Dog Day Afternoon, and that way that film shows you that in those heightened sweaty situations when everything has gone to hell and you know there's no way out, that's when you find out who you really are.”

Today's release marks the third music video from Lone Rider, completing the crime-filled and anxiety-ridden cinematic universe around Maxwell's debut record. Released last summer, Lone Rider is a collection of vivid tales of lives lived on the outskirts. Stories like a horse thief who sees their lover killed or an old woman whose greatest love was a man she hardly knew are soundtracked by orchestral instrumentations and empowered vocals.