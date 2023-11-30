Vide: Mitch Rowland Makes His Late Night TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mitch Rowland recently released his fantastic debut album Come June.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Acclaimed California & UK-based musician and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mitch Rowland recently released his fantastic debut album Come June via Erskine Records/Giant Music to critical acclaim.

As the first signing to Harry Styles' record label, Mitch Rowland debuted Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative New Artist Albums, Top New Artist Albums and Billboard Folk/Americana Charts, and Top 20 on the Billboard Emerging Artist, Current Alternative Albums, Current Rock Albums Charts, and more. Last night, he made his late night television debut.

Performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mitch Rowland and his band - comprised of producer and multi-instrumentalist Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith), bassist Jerry Borgé (Ziggy Marley, Jonathan Wilson, Jackson Browne), engineer and musician Matt Schuessler (Kurt Vile, Cat Power), bandmate and wife Sarah Jones (Harry Styles) - played “Here Comes The Comeback.” 

Rowland found himself working at a pizza joint when he was given the opportunity to write with Harry Styles for his self-titled debut. That led to the two being long-term collaborators, yielding hits like “Meet Me in the Hallway,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” a place for Rowland in Styles' touring band, and the distinction of being the first artist signed to Styles' label, Erskine.

“Here Comes The Comeback” was originally written by Rowland for Harry Styles' Harry's House, but Rowland ultimately kept the song for Come June. The studio recording features backing vocals from Styles himself. 

Mitch Rowland will embark on his first-ever headline tour early next year. Some dates are already sold out, with others on low ticket warning – see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Tour Dates

2/25/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

2/26/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

2/27/2024 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

3/1/2024 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

3/2/2024 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

3/3/2024 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub ** SOLD OUT ** 

3/5/2024 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

3/6/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3/8/2024 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

3/10/2024 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ** SOLD OUT ** 

3/11/2024 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/13/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/14/2024 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ** SOLD OUT ** 

3/15/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

3/17/2024 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

3/18/2024 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

3/19/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/22/2024 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line




