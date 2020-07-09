Vampire Weekend Releases Amazon Original EP LIVE IN FLORIDA

Today, Vampire Weekend released an Amazon Original EP, Live In Florida, available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. Recorded last year on their Father of the Bride Tour, the EP captures selections from the band's two Florida performances at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The EP features live versions of songs that span Vampire Weekend's discography, including Father of the Bride standouts "Sunflower," "How Long?," and "2021," as well as other classics like "A Punk" and "White Sky." The EP is now available across all tiers of Amazon Music- including in immersive, 3D Audio, on Amazon Music HD.

Listen to Vampire Weekend's Live In Florida only on Amazon Music: http://amzn.to/VampireWeekend

"Vampire Weekend has had a long and healthy relationship with the Florida music fan, and last summer's Miami/St. Augustine run was no different," explains drummer Chris Tomson. "These shows were a little sticky in the August humidity but I had so much fun playing and the really great crowd vibes always help (especially, but not limited to, Nick from Orlando's inspired assistance on A-Punk). These shows stayed with me like the pepper sauce from O'Steen's or a Cubano Doble from Enriqueta's."

Vampire Weekend released their acclaimed fourth album Father of the Bride on Columbia Records in 2019. The band's first release in six years quickly became their third album in a row to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and garnered their second Grammy award for Best Alternative Music Album. Father of the Bride received an enthusiastic reaction from the press, including Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times and Esquire, who proclaimed "Vampire Weekend have gone and made another masterpiece," as well as The Guardian, who called them "A band pushing past their boundaries with striking results," and GQ, who said "One of the most ~important~ bands of the 21st century...the group has expanded itself and the conception of what a band can be." Capping off a banner year, Vampire Weekend embarked on their most ambitious tour to date, selling out arenas and amphitheaters around the world.

Amazon Music listeners can find Vampire Weekend's Live In Florida on the playlist Control Alt Repeat, providing a global stage for alternative fans to find new releases from established acts, or discover their next favorite band. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Vampire Weekend" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Vampire Weekend, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Live in Florida Tracklist:

1. White Sky (Live in Miami)

2. How Long? (Live in St. Augustine)

3. Sunflower (Live in Miami)

4. Nick from Orlando Intro

5. A-Punk (Featuring Nick from Orlando) (Live in St. Augustine)

6. 2021 (Live in St. Augustine)

