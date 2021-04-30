VNCCII Releases 'Power 2 Load'

Today, Sydney-based multidisciplinary artist VNCCII has released her debut single of 2021, 'Power 2 Load', accompanied by a Tron-inspired futuristic game-style music video featuring her Super Sentient A.I. Avatar.

Watch the video below!

Produced in Ableton, the new single is fast-paced yet simultaneously cinematic in its appeal with its roaring bass, deep subs, high-intensity drums, and futuristic sci-fi alien A.I soundscapes. The video, made in Unreal Engine, sees VNCCII develop the story of her avatar by introducing two new characters in the VNCCII-V3RSE, which are pictured racing and battling against VNCCII in a futuristic gladiatorial LED style arena. Audio-visual engaging gameplay and cinematic immersion, 'Power 2 Load' further complements the VNCCII metaverse that she has built up with her previous releases 'I Came I Saw I Conquered', 'Take You Higher' and 'Astro Life'.

Speaking about the new release, VNCCII explains "Even though she is the A.I SuperHeroine, she is very much the rogue underdog. I personally love the stories of watching the underdog triumph over evil and extreme tribulations by defying convention, when it feels that the odds are not stacked in their favor." She adds, "On a personal level, my character symbolizes my own journey at a unique time in history, as well as being at the heartbeat of a new creative renaissance and personal mission for artistic empowerment and self-sovereignty."

Behind the character, there is a young woman who is creatively Imagineering, producing, and engineering this audio-visual project with a stream of music videos developed in Unreal Game Engine. Musically, VNCCII constantly disrupts and defies expectations with an authentic sound palette and her own vocals to create an emotional connection with the listener.

'Power 2 Load' follows a big year for VNCCII who gained widespread attention from music & technology tastemakers and publications with her 2020 singles 'Dangerous Love', 'Take You Higher' and 'I Came I Saw I Conquered', as well as on-ground artist support from Slushii to Ghastly, Tiesto and Zeds Dead. Most recently, VNCCII caught the eye of management company CreateSafe (Grimes, Bloodpop) who she has now signed with. After representing Australia at the inaugural Amsterdam Dance Event in 2019, VNCCII performed headliner sets at Canadian Impact Festival and Vancouver's Red Room.

With 'Power 2 Load' VNCCII further expands her avatar story and brand into the metaverse to create an immersive experience and new frontier for online interaction.