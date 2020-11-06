VIDEO: Honeypot 'Over The Line' Video Out Today

A new indie prog-rock band called Honeypot is here with a scathing new single and music video called "Over the Line", criticizing the whole two-party system altogether, asking people to look beyond the illusion of division and come together as a singular country.

Charleston-based guitarist/vocalist Frank Hartman explains, "The inspiration for the song is the deep divide we have as a country. There is a feeling of 'us vs. them' that should not be. It is a false illusion created by a Puppet Master who seeks to control through division. The point of the song is that it's a false narrative, we are all Americans. We may have a difference of opinions, but our country should always come before the Party."

