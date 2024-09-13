Underoath Shares New Song 'Teeth' Ahead of 'They're Only Chasing Safety' 20th Anniversary Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Underoath’s new single “Teeth,” out now, is a lush, boundary-pushing glimpse into the beloved band’s new era. Their signature, exploratory and evocative synthesizer experimentation is on full-display, accompanied by dance-driven drum programming and complimented by flowing vocals. Heaviness and aggression combine for a juxtaposition emblematic of the band’s innovation. The metalcore legends have plans for a full album release via MNRK Heavy in 2025.

Last year, the band shared stand-alone singles, “Lifeline (Drowning)” and “Let Go,” alongside an acoustic version, which received acclaim from Revolver, Alternative Press and Kerrang. Next week, the band are also about to embark on the They're Only Chasing Safety 20th Anniversary Tour. All dates can be seen below.

Speaking on the new song, vocalist Spencer Chamberlain says “With our new track ‘Teeth,’ we dove into a pretty exciting territory for me—something I’ve always wanted to explore with this band but never felt was possible. It almost has a vibe reminiscent of classic hip-hop samples or something that LINKIN PARK might have done, which I find so cool. I never imagined we’d actually pull it off in an Underoath song, but it came together so naturally. Lyrically, the song puts you in a scenario of predator and prey, and in this case, I’m the prey. I’m challenging the other person to confront their cannibalistic nature, explaining to me what it feels like to tear through my life as I bleed out in front of them.”

For his role in the track’s creation, guitarist Timothy McTague says “One thing we keep coming back to as we embark on this new chapter of the band is just lean in. Nothing is “not us” and I think we remembered we can do whatever the f we want, Instead of trying to write a specific type of song…we just let it write itself. I think the really difficult and meaningful work as an artist is knowing when to get out of the way and creativity is sometimes letting the song write itself and not trying to mold it into something it isn’t. Now, more than ever, I personally think that songs have an identity and almost a soul if you let them and that’s what “Teeth” is to me."

Underoath Tour Dates: 09/18/24 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa * ( SOLD OUT ) 09/20/24 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square * (TICKETS) 09/21/24 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square * (TICKETS) 09/22/24 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre * (TICKETS) 09/24/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE * (TICKETS) 09/26/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * (TICKETS) 09/27/24 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium * (TICKETS) 09/28/24 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! * ( SOLD OUT ) 09/29/24 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live * (TICKETS) 10/01/24 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore * (TICKETS) 10/02/24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre * (TICKETS) 10/04/24 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom at The Rave * (TICKETS) 10/05/24 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant * (TICKETS) 10/06/24 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest (TICKETS) 10/08/24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre * (TICKETS) 10/09/24 - St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live * (TICKETS) 10/11/24 - Denver, CO @ Summit * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/12/24 - Denver, CO @ Summit * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/13/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex * (TICKETS) 10/15/24 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo * (TICKETS) 10/16/24 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/17/24 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/19/24 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young ( SOLD OUT ) 10/20/24 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young (TICKETS) 10/21/24 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater (TICKETS) 10/22/24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/23/24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/25/24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/26/24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades * (TICKETS) 10/27/24 - San Diego, CA @ Soma * ( SOLD OUT ) 10/28/24 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre * (TICKETS) 10/30/24 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom * (TICKETS) 11/01/24 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom * (TICKETS) 11/18/24 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater * ( SOLD OUT ) 11/19/24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston * (TICKETS) 11/20/24 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom * (TICKETS) 11/22/24 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works * (TICKETS) 11/23/24 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavillion * (TICKETS) 11/24/24 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed * (TICKETS) 11/26/24 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom * (TICKETS) 11/27/24 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center * (TICKETS) 11/29/24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe * (TICKETS) 11/30/24 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom * (TICKETS) 12/01/24 - Toronto, ON @ History * ( SOLD OUT ) 12/03/24 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks * (TICKETS) 12/04/24 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom * (TICKETS) 12/06/24 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater * (TICKETS) 12/08/24 - Richmond, VA @ The National * (TICKETS) 12/09/24 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel * ( SOLD OUT ) 12/10/24 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte * ( SOLD OUT ) 12/12/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle * (TICKETS) 12/13/24 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * ( SOLD OUT ) 12/14/24 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * ( SOLD OUT ) 12/15/24 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * ( SOLD OUT ) 12/16/24 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * (TICKETS) * = Performing (tocs) in its Entirety + Fan Voted Set; special guests Static Dress

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

Comments