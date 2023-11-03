UMI Announces New EP 'Talking to the Wind'

R&B singer-songwriter UMI announces her new EP talking to the wind out January 19. She also releases the second track off the project, “why dont we go.” Pre-save the EP HERE.

talking to the wind follows UMI's critically acclaimed debut album Forest in the City (2022), which Rolling Stone praised for its expansive “sun-soaked electro R&B” and “moody slow jams.” The new 4-track project sees UMI in a confident new light as she fully embraces love, life, but above all, feeling okay with being lost in the world.

Her first independent release, talking to the wind was written during a transitional period. Ultimately, UMI found wisdom and the creative motivation to write the EP through meditation and getting in touch with the elements by literally speaking with the wind.

UMI's second offering from the project, “why dont we go,” begins with reverberating vocals before funk-infused guitar and a snapping bass line come into play. It's the perfect backdrop for an upbeat anthem about throwing caution to the wind and falling in love. The accompanying video is a playful celebration of youth and beauty. UMI and her friends are the epitome of carefree as they dance around a sunlit room.

“This song is about enjoying your eternal youth, to be playful, to be free, to not think so much about life. Through the lyrics I paint a scene of me falling in love with someone I met for the first time, dancing through the night and forgetting my parents advice. ‘why don't we go' is me inviting myself and the other person to just let go and to live for the sake of living—even if it's just for one night,” UMI says of the single.

“why dont we go” channels many of the same themes as UMI's previous single “happy im,” released on August 11, existing in the same sonic universe but paired with a more danceable beat. Upon release, “happy im” was praised by outlets like Billboard and Vibe, which raved “UMI is a whimsical, enchanting dream personified. With her new single, ‘happy im,' she kicks off her 2023 in bliss.”

V Magazine said that “the infectiously uplifting track is enough to cheer audiences up instantaneously.” And Numéro Netherlands summed up her trajectory, stating that UMI is “gearing up for a prolific, passionate, and powerful new season.”

On November 27, UMI will host two meditation events at Lune Souleil in Downtown Los Angeles. An extension of the meditations she leads before each of her concerts, UMI and attendees will celebrate that evening's beaver moon aka the November full moon. At both the 7 pm PT and 9 pm PT meditations, UMI will lead group breathing and a sound bowl session to infuse the power of the moon into attendees.

On December 2, UMI will join Jhené Aiko at Oakland Arena, where she'll perform her new singles from talking to the wind as well as hits from Forest in the City. Coco Jones and Tink will also make special appearances as openers.

With only a debut album under her belt, UMI has quietly risen to the forefront of R&B. Beyond tens of millions of streams, Complex hailed her as one of the “20 R&B Artists to Watch in 2023,” noting, “Even if you aren't familiar with the name yet, it's highly probable you've heard her voice. UMI is just getting started and feels poised for greatness.” Beyond plugs from MTV, Vogue and more, Pitchfork said that “her growth is both exciting and compelling.”

UPCOMING UMI DATES:

Monday, November 17 - Lune Souleil (meditation)

Saturday, December 2 - Oakland Arena (w/ Jhené Aiko)

ABOUT UMI:

UMI is a 24-year-old Seattle native pioneering a new sound rooted in neo soul and folk. Her deepest intention is to use her music as a vessel for healing and human connection. Meaning ocean in Japanese, "umi" is a beautiful reflection of her artistry - soothing like a day spent in nature. She flows across melodies and allows herself to dive into the human experience in a way that leaves listeners feeling deeply understood.

UMI's Japanese roots as well as her life journeys as a Queer woman can be felt throughout the themes of her songs. The energy of her melodies reflects her personality - deeply caring and inviting. Currently living in Los Angeles, UMI continues to create genre-bending music that captivates and inspires listeners.