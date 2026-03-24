Turnpike Troubadours Extend Headline Tour Through the Fall

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Turnpike Troubadours will continue to tour through this fall with newly confirmed shows. Tickets for the tour (promoted by Live Nation) go on sale this Friday, March 27, at 10:00 am local time here.

New additions include shows at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Charleston’s Firefly Distillery, St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Raleigh’s The Red Hat Amphitheater, and Atlanta’s Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, among many others.

In addition to the new dates, the band is currently in the midst of their extensive “Wild America Tour” with upcoming stops at New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Philadelphia’s The Met Philadelphia, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boise’s Extra Mile Arena and more. The band will also once again join forces with Cross Canadian Ragweed for more “The Boys From Oklahoma” co-headline shows at Stillwater, OK’s Boone Pickens Stadium and Lincoln, NE’s Memorial Stadium this spring.

Turnpike Troubadours were recently honored with a Pandora Billionaire plaque, celebrating the achievement of being streamed over one billion times on the platform. The accolade follows the release of their surprise album, The Price of Admission, last spring via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the record debuted at #1 on the iTunes all-genre and country charts, the Billboard Digital Albums and Current Digital Albums Sales charts.

Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 2.2 billion streams globally and over 1.7 million equivalent units sold to date. Furthermore, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, appeared in the penultimate episode of “Yellowstone” performing three songs (“Good Lord Lorrie,” “Brought Me” and “Pay No Rent”) and has become a recurring presence in Paramount’s show “Landman,” with eight of their songs featured to date.

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released six studio albums including 2023’s A Cat in the Rain. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, March 27 at 10:00am local time

March 27—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center*

March 28—Boise, ID—Extra Mile Arena*

April 11—Stillwater, OK—Boone Pickens Stadium - The Boys From Oklahoma

May 8—Sacramento, CA—Country in the Park

May 9—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center

May 22—Grand Junction, CO—Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

May 23—Colorado Springs, CO—Ford Amphitheater

June 5—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17†

June 6—Asbury Park, NJ—The Stone Pony Summer Stage†

June 7—Durham, NH—Whittmore Center Arena

June 12—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island+

June 13—Sterling Heights, MI—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre+

June 25—Jackson, WY—Snow King Resort

June 26—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 27—Pendleton, OR—Jackalope Jamboree

July 2—Woodinville, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle^

July 3—Spokane, WA—BECU Live at Northern Quest^

July 17—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

July 18—Beech Mountain, NC—Beech Mountain Resort

July 23—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater#

July 24—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater#

July 31—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

August 1—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre^

August 14—Lewiston, NY—Artpark Amphitheater#

August 15—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts#

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso

August 22—Lincoln, NE—Memorial Stadium - The Boys From Oklahoma: Nebraska Edition

September 11—Albuquerque, NM—New Mexico State Fair

October 2—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery#

October 3—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront#

October 9—Atlanta, GA—Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park#

October 10—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater#

October 24—St. Augustine, FL—The St. Augustine Amphitheatre~

October 25—Clearwater, FL—The BayCare Sound~

*with special guests Charles Wesley Godwin and Buffalo Traffic Jam

†with special guest Lucero

+with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Katie Pruitt

^with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Dexter and The Moonrocks

#with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and The Creekers

~with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drayton Farley

Photo credit: David McClister