Tucker Wetmore to Release SUNBURN Mixtape This Summer

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Tucker Wetmore is set to release a new mixtape titled SUNBURN on July 31, adding a summer project to the country artist's catalog.

The six-song SUNBURN MIXTAPE will arrive July 31 via Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records. The collection pairs three previously released fan favorites with three brand new tracks.

The tracklist includes current Country radio single 'Who Told You That,' 'Sunburn' and 'Proving Me Right' alongside fresh tracks 'Crazy To Yourself,' '98%' and 'YOURS.'

Earlier this month, Wetmore earned the No. 1 most-added song at Country radio with his new single 'Who Told You That,' landing 89 first-week stations. The milestone marks Wetmore's largest add date of his career as the single debuts at No. 54 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart.

'Who Told You That' rides a groovy, breezy country rhythm as Wetmore draws a line in the sand between reputation and reality. Light on its feet but sincere at the core, the track turns hearsay into a flirtatious promise that there is more to him than the talk around town. The single follows the laid-back 'Sunburn,' released in March, which the New York Times' Popcast named their Song of the Week, hailing it as his 'second excellent single in a row.'

The latest single follows his third consecutive No. 1 with 'Brunette' and a string of previous milestones, including being named Billboard's Country Rising Star and winning New Male Artist of the Year at the 61st ACM Awards. Following the completion of the sold-out first leg of The Brunette World Tour presented by NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer in London this spring, Wetmore joined HARDY's Country! Country! Tour and will resume the second leg of his headline tour this summer and fall. Come September, he'll join Brooks & Dunn for select dates, with a special stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 12.

Wetmore has quickly established himself as one of country music's most impactful new voices. Building on a breakout 2025, Wetmore's debut album, What Not To, became the biggest country album from a new artist last year. The album debuted at No. 15 on Billboard's all-genre 200 Albums chart and helped propel Wetmore to more than 2.4 billion global career streams.

Sunburn Mixtape Tracklist:

'Who Told You That' (Jordan Schmidt, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps and Michael Tyler) 'Crazy To Yourself' (Jacob Hackworth, Jacob Durrett, Matt Jenkins and Michael Tyler) '98%' (Tucker Wetmore, Rodney Clawson, Jacob Hackworth and Chris LaCorte) 'YOURS' (Tucker Wetmore, Chris LaCorte, Randy Montana, Sasha Sloan and Carver Partin) 'Sunburn' (Daniel Ross, Ryan Hurd and Jaxson Free) 'Proving Me Right' (Tucker Wetmore, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird and Chris Tompkins)

The Brunette World Tour Upcoming Dates:

Aug. 14, 2026 in La Vista, Neb. at The Astro Amphitheatre %+

Aug. 20, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at Gallagher Square at Petco Park @

Aug. 21, 2026 in Saratoga, Calif. at The Mountain Winery @

Aug. 22, 2026 in Paso Robles, Calif. at Vina Robles Amphitheatre @

Aug. 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at Greek Theatre @

Sept. 15, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Homer Hamilton Amphitheater

Sept. 18, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at The Salt Shed @

Sept. 19, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at Masonic Temple @

Sept. 20, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE @

Oct. 2, 2026 in Wichita, Kan. at WAVE $+

Oct. 3, 2026 in Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall $+

Oct. 23, 2026 in Mesa, Ariz. at Mesa Amphitheatre +=

Oct. 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas +=

Oct. 27, 2026 in Morrison, Colo. at Red Rocks Amphitheatre +=

! with special guest Maddox Batson

@ with special guest William Beckmann

$ with special guest George Birge

% with special guest Braxton Keith

+ with special guest Jacob Hackworth

= with surprise guest

Photo Credit: Stone Taul

About Tucker Wetmore:

An ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter and headline performer who has already surpassed 2.4 billion career streams, chart-topper Tucker Wetmore has taken just a few years to leave a lasting mark. Raised in Kalama, Washington, the piano-playing student of country, rock, reggae and more wrote his first song after a college football injury, reaching Nashville in 2020. Kicking off his career with Platinum 'Wine Into Whiskey' and 2x Platinum debut No. 1 'Wind Up Missin' You,' Wetmore landed on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 in 2024 with both tracks, showcasing a serene, sawtoothed-country buzz. He released his debut album, What Not To, to wide acclaim in 2025, wrapping hard-won life lessons in laid-back singalongs and soul-scouring balladry. The project marked the year's biggest country album debut from a new artist. Arriving July 31, 2026, his six-song Sunburn Mixtape turns up the heat with sun-dappled grooves, polished hooks and a sleek rhythmic pulse, expanding the sound of a hitmaker firmly in his stride. After earning his first two Mediabase Country No. 1s with 'Wind Up Missin' You' and '3,2,1,' Wetmore became just the 14th artist in chart history to take his first two singles to No. 1 in the same calendar year. He then went three-for-three with 'Brunette' before sending his latest single, 'Who Told You That?,' to Country radio. Already a veteran of major tours alongside Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis and more, Wetmore launched The Brunette World Tour in 2026 with dates across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Named ACM New Male Artist of the Year, a Billboard Country Rising Star and CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, he continues to build on a breakout run defined by three consecutive No. 1s and sold-out headline dates.

About MCA:

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard and Vince Gill.



Photo Credit: Stone Taul | Download here

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