Truth Hurts Keeps Fans Addictive With New Single 'RnB Love'

Dynamic singer songwriter and actress TRUTH HURTS reminds fans she is still "Addictive" with new single 'RnB Love', out now across various music platforms. The track is a sneak peek to the release of her upcoming She-P #revelations, which she describes as a "grown woman's musical diary."

"RnB Love is a feel good joint I wrote to express my deep desire to get myself and the world back to what truly matters through the original meaning of Musick (Muse the Sick) -- the way it was back in the day when you would hear a song that was so beautifully written lyrically and melodically, it would literally change your whole perspective, mood, and feeling about life and love depending on what the vibe of the song was. I remember RnB that made me wanna be in love and made me want to be loved so penning this joint is my effort to get us back to love in the midst of so much pain, hate, and turmoil." - Truth Hurts.

Fans can expect an unapologetic yet completely relationship WOKE Truth as she journeys back to her truth and #revelations based on female empowerment AND enlightenment. After heartbreak and bad decisions this lioness in human form is finally gaining her ROAR back!

Truth Hurts launched onto the music scene in grand fashion with her debut album 'Truthfully Speaking' on Dr. Dre's Aftermath label. Globally celebrated for her first single appropriately titled 'Addictive,'Truth topped the 2002 music charts in 14 countries and garnered 2 Grammy nominations. With heavy rotation in radio and music television, she toured with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on the Up in Smoke Tour. Shortly after, she toured with Lauryn Hill and Outkast, on The Smokin' Grooves Tour. In 2004, Truth Hurts released her sophomore album 'Ready Now' on Raphael Saadiq's label, Pookie Entertainment. She continued performing and touring, returning to the screen in 2007 appearing in 'Marigold,' for which she also contributed as a composer for the film score. She went on to appear in the musical revue "I Can't Stop Loving You: Genius of Ray Charles" portraying 'Maryanne' of the Raelettes, Charles' famed back up vocalists.

