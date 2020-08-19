Tommy Marz Releases Quarantine Version of 'Stuck In The Middle With You'

Marz's new solo EP CHASING LIGHT is due out on September 23rd.

Singer/songwriter Tommy Marz has released a quarantine version of the Stealers Wheel classic "Stuck In The Middle With You" and announced his new solo independent EP, Chasing Light, will be released on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Watch below!

Marz recorded and filmed the song in quarantine after feeling a sense of shock watching what's going on in the world, specifically with cyber-bullying. As he explains, "I recorded this song at a time when I was spending much more time on social media and I was disappointed, and in some cases appalled, at the way people were treating each other. Many people are passionate about the issues they believe in and they absolutely should be. But to wish death upon others or people's loved ones crosses the line and at some point, checking our morality may need to become a priority before it's too late to turn back. So, I observed from afar and truly felt stuck in the middle of what was occurring online, seeing both sides of the political spectrum attempt to destroy one another. I've always been a fan of the song, but it seemed to speak to me in a different way this time around and I decided to put my own passion into this wonderful song."

Chasing Light, Marz's first solo EP in over six years, features 5 original songs in addition to his version of "Stuck In The Middle With You" which opens the collection. All original tracks were written and produced by Marz, who also performs all of the instrumentation, with additional production from Jason Tucker. Though rooted in alt-rock, Chasing Light reveals a more singer-songwriter side of Marz, who found inspiration for the material from artists such as John Mayer and Harry Styles. The EP includes "Summer Bummer," an anti-love song that touches upon feelings of loneliness, the personal "Stray," written shortly after his dad passed away, and "Chasing Light," which was inspired by a memorable trip to Las Vegas. Chasing Light is available for pre-order now at all DSPs - PRESS HERE. Full track listing below

Tommy Marz first began his solo career in 2011 with a cover of George Michael's "Faith" that took off after Michael tweeted the video to his followers. His debut original single "I Want You" was released in 2012 with his first solo album Play. Listen. Rewind. Repeat. issued in 2013. Tommy's most recent release was a version of Puddle Of Mudd's hit song "Blurry" in 2019 that features legendary 90s hip-hop/pop group P.M. Dawn. The Detroit native, who's been performing in bands since 2004, also fronted the eponymous Tommy Marz Band between 2012-2018. The alt-rock trio released two albums (Bringing Alpha [2015] and Seventy-One Trips Around The Sun [2018]), which both charted on the iTunes top 30 rock chart, toured alongside artists such as Fuel, Scott Stapp, The Dan Band and Scott Weiland, and received media praise and support from the likes of National Rock Review, Elmore Magazine, All Access Music, Daytrotter, Skope Magazine and more.

CHASING LIGHT TRACK LISTING

1. Stuck In The Middle With You

2. Lullaby Summer (Intro)

3. Summer Bummer

4. Chasing Light

5. Stray

6. Lady Magic

