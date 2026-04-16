Tina Halma Releases Bilingual Singles 'Gaslight' and 'Presente'

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Tina Halma has released two new singles, “Gaslight” and “Presente,” now available on digital platforms.

The dual release presents the songs in English and Spanish and marks the beginning of an ongoing series of bilingual singles planned for the coming months. The tracks incorporate elements of electronic and pop genres, including synthpop, EDM, trap, and Latin pop.

“Presente” originated as a piano composition before being developed in collaboration with producer Auro Sónico. “It’s a very emotional song on a personal level,” Halma said. “For me, it represents emotional, psychological, and even spiritual healing. I believe in the transformative power of music, not only for myself but for others as well.”

The track features composition and lyrics by Halma, production by Auro Sónico (José Saavedra), and mixing and mastering by LaClaveenelRitmo (Ángel Valenilla).

In contrast, “Gaslight,” which Halma wrote, produced, and composed independently, explores themes of self-awareness and emotional release. “It’s about letting it all out and channeling emotions in a positive way,” she said. “There’s sarcasm and satire in it, but also growth. It’s about seeing the blessings hidden behind the trials.”

Both singles are accompanied by visual content available on Halma’s official YouTube channel, with additional videos planned.

Halma’s background includes a decade of travel as a cruise ship performer, experiences that inform her musical style and approach. She holds a degree in Management with a minor in Performing Arts and a master’s degree in Marketing.

In addition to her music, Halma is involved with organizations including RUIDOSA, which supports women in music across Latin America, Festi-Band, a youth-focused music initiative in the Dominican Republic, and PADELA, an animal welfare organization.

Additional releases and live performances are expected to be announced in the coming months.