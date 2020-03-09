Till I Fall Release New Single 'Walk With Me'

CA-based pop rock band Till I Fall have released their new single "Walk With Me," out on all digital music platforms NOW, along with a lyric video. Their first release of 2020, the band is excited to share this emotionally charged and personal track. The band has taken many strides since their last release, honing in on their pop rock sound with pristine vocals and hard-edged instrumentation. Complete with catchy pop-fused hooks and pulsating guitar melodies, Till I Fall is a dynamic and multi-faceted quartet.

Listen below!

About the single, the band states:

We hope to use "Walk With Me" as an opportunity to grow as a band and to create a vibe that can help listeners reflect and find a sense of peace or encouragement.

Till I Fall is an Alternative/Pop Rock band based out of San Jose, CA. Coming off their full length album release in 2019, 'All I Have', and multiple regional and national DIY tours, the 4 piece is proud and excited to release their new single "Walk With Me". Having formed in 2011, the band has been fortunate enough to support acts like Anarbor, You, Me, and Everyone We Know, Rarity, Forever Came Calling, Stickup Kid and Glacier Veins, Till I Fall is eager to continue to grow musically and personally through the creative process, and appreciates everyone's continued support.





