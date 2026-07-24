Tiger La Flor Releases New Cinematic Single 'Forevermore'

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Tiger La Flor has released a new single titled 'Forevermore,' described as a cinematic track and the latest addition to her catalog of orchestral, mood-driven music.

Out now on Arista Records, 'FOREVERMORE' swirls mariachi horns, rugged country cool, and ABBA-sized hookcraft into an enthralling tale of love on its last leg. The single is the latest taste of La Flor's forthcoming HOLLYWOODLAND EP, due August 21.

Co-written by La Flor with producer Cooper Holzman (LISA, Medium Build) and guitarist Samuel Preston (Liam Payne, Jessie Ware), 'FOREVERMORE' is a lushly composed song that moves fluidly through sounds and styles, from Spanish guitar and the gleaming horns of Luis Daniel Vargas Mejia, into a dust-kicking Western groove, onto a gorgeously glitzy chorus. La Flor seems smitten at first: 'Count your blessings, every morning, waking up here by my side,' she teases. 'Swear you're an angel Lord sent to save me from my own bad taste in guys.' But when the hook hits, it's clear that she's just holding on out of familiarity: 'Loving you, was easy till the moment it got boring to / I'm thinking of leaving boy it's sad but true / I'm no good at losing you.'

'FOREVERMORE' is the epic closer on HOLLYWOODLAND, a fully immersive five-song set that aims to answer a question La Flor had upon moving back to Los Angeles after a stint living in Paris: What did she find romantic about the city? 'When I thought about it through the lens of, 'What if I was living in L.A. when Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took place?', that was romantic to me,' La Flor says. To her, that looks like racing down Highway 1 in a top-down convertible at sundown, singing along to blaring '60s and '70s records in a pair of oversized vintage sunglasses and snakeskin cowboy boots. She dove deep, building chronological playlists from the era, researching bygone fashion trends, and shooting visuals on 16mm film.

She's so far shared two other songs from the tracklist. The first was 'KODACHROMATIC,' a rose-tinted tribute to a romance built to last. And last month brought 'BAD COMPANY.'

In her own words, La Flor says, 'HOLLYWOODLAND is more than an EP to me, it is a nostalgic golden era of Los Angeles I never lived — part fiction, part truth. I've always believed life ought to be lived cinematically, so I wanted to make a record that feels like the soundtrack to a lost film, a 1974 studio picture one might imagine Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch directing together. HOLLYWOODLAND is the setting: a glossy, slightly cursed Los Angeles, where a glamorous variety-show star sings her way through her unraveling. She is a character, certainly, though like most characters she has borrowed heavily from her author. I wrote this EP as my own life in Los Angeles was unraveling in many ways, so beneath all the glamour there is real heartbreak, yearning, and the peculiar melancholy of chasing dreams in a city that sells them.'

HOLLYWOODLAND builds on a catalog that includes La Flor's 2024 EP see me in hell, which was a four-year battle to release — a period she calls 'one of the darkest times' of her life: written in a tiny studio apartment in East Hollywood, running out of savings and struggling to find anyone to work with. Then came her 2025 breakthrough Drugstore Cowgirl, an Americana EP turned political statement. Despite growing up on Walla Walla county fairs and her dad's Johnny Cash records, she'd never felt the genre was hers to claim. 'I was annoyed there wasn't any Asian representation in country music at the time,' La Flor says, 'so I was like, 'F*ck it.''

In addition to indie press coverage, La Flor's music has garnered editorial support from Spotify, who chose her as a cover girl on the popular Indie Pop and JASMINE playlists, as well as Amazon Music, who included her on a massive Times Square Billboard ad representing their Asian American Girl Club playlist, which featured her song 'AMERICAN DREAMS.'

HOLLYWOODLAND is what happens when the threads that run through La Flor's prior EPs converge: the Old Hollywood obsession of her first project married to the outlaw Western feel of her second. La Flor's restless search for the romance in life serves a greater purpose: fueling her own resilience and creative spark as she works to create what she wants to see in the world, whether that's bygone beauty reimagined for a new generation of listeners, or a reflection of herself, as an Asian woman, in the art she grew up loving.

Tiger La Flor, HOLLYWOODLAND

1. 'HOLLYWOODLAND'

2. 'KODACHROMATIC'

3. 'BAD COMPANY'

4. 'IN COLD BLOOD'

5. 'FOREVERMORE'

Photo Credit: Andrea Riba

About Tiger La Flor

Rising Japanese-Korean-American artist Tiger La Flor has been described as 'one of the most promising rising indie pop stars today' by Glasse Factory for her unique sound, which EARMILK described as the soundtrack to, 'the grainy film of memories.' Emerging from Seattle's grunge scene, where she fronted an all-girl band named 'Seattle's Best Underage Band' by Seattle Weekly, La Flor later moved to Los Angeles to launch her solo project. Since then, she's amassed millions of streams, over 380K followers across TikTok and Instagram, topped Hype Machine charts, and earned praise from outlets including SPIN Magazine, Ones to Watch, and Fashionably Early, alongside cover placements across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Her 2025 EP Drugstore Cowgirl earned acclaim for its 'dreamy reimagining of Americana,' while Naluda Magazine praised her for 'elevating AAPI representation in country music.' In May 2025, she appeared on a Times Square billboard representing Spotify's Asian American Girl Club playlist, led by her song 'AMERICAN DREAMS.' A vocal advocate for greater AAPI representation in entertainment, La Flor continues carving out a lane entirely her own: cinematic, timeless, and bold.



Photo Credit: Andrea Riba

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