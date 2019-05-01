The Vaughns Premiere New Video for Latest Single SHOUT via PopMatters

New Jersey indie-rockers, The Vaughns, are exclusively premiering the music video for their latest single, "Shout," via PopMatters today! Give it a watch here. The track comes off of the band's upcoming debut full length album, FOMO. "Shout" is now available via all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.

On the new single, lead singer, Anna Lies shares, "'Shout' is this last-ditch effort of declaring love, and attempt to keep someone's attention before moving on. Glued together by a pronounced chorus and bright guitars (I think it showcases some of Dave's tastiest guitar work yet), we're all really happy with how it turned out."

The forthcoming 11-track record is set to be released May 10, 2019, and will include singles "50%," "Santa Cruz," "Bring Your Kids To Work Day," "Coffee Sundae," and more.

In support of the upcoming record, the band is currently on the road for a run of shows and will be wrapping up May 23 back in New York City. For a full list of dates, please see below, or visit https://www.thevaughns.com/tour.

When introduced by mutual friends in 2014, David Cacciatore, Anna Lies, Ryan Kenter, and Tom Losito embarked on what would become a friendship, a family, and The Vaughns. Their 2015 EP, tomfoolery, was nominated for 3 Asbury Park Music Awards and featured on MTV Web series: The Brothers Green. Since 2016, NJ.com has consecutively listed them as an "NJ Band You Need To Hear," noting that their "dynamic and addictively fun sound is too good to leave out." With the 2017-2018 release of singles including "Santa Cruz" and "Coffee Sundae" the band received national attention from publications, such as Consequence of Sound, New Noise Magazine, and Atwood Magazine, and have since opened for artists like Japanese Breakfast, Tor Miller, Laura Stevenson, Aaron Carter, and Bad Bad Hats.

For more information, please visit https://www.thevaughns.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 01 - Toledo, OH @ Holland Haus

May 02 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

May 03 - Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater

May 04 - Nashville, TN @ The Beehive

May 10 - Newark, DE @ TBD

May 11 - Baltimore, MD @ SoFar Sounds

May 17 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

May 18 - Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

May 23 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery

Jul 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Electric

Jul 27 - Camden, NJ @ XPN Festival





