The Suicide Disease Will Release Uplifting Single 'Descent'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grunge rock band, The Suicide Disease have announced their latest single, “Descent” out April 12 via Zodhiac Records. Following the success of their previous singles, "Flood" and "War” which debuted last year, "Descent" delivers another powerful statement from the band.

With its raw energy and emotive lyrics, the anthem of resilience and perseverance speaks to life's struggles and the importance of pushing forward in the face of adversity.

“Descent” is a cathartic reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always a glimmer of light to hold on to. The Suicide Disease continue to be a beacon of hope for those navigating through their own personal battles, accompanied by gritty instrumentation and haunting melodies showcasing their signature sound.

“Descent is the dark path we take when we are constantly thinking about the macabre. Wanting someone back from the dead and not moving forward with your life because of it. It's as bad as trying to dig up a body, you're just digging up the past. And the message here is that death is final - so loved ones would tell you to live on.” – Jay Francis, lead vocals

Knowing first hand the affects of their namesake, the chronic pain disorder disease Trigeminal Neuralgia, The Suicide Disease make melodic metal music that offers solace to people dealing with loss. Having grown up in a lonely beach town, the depression of the south shore has seeped into the band's sound, granting them the ability to address pain in a way that leaves listeners feeling less alone.

Existing in their own genre with nodes of New Order and The Cure, The Suicide Disease recorded their first demo on a cassette tape in 2021 and drove around with a boombox in hopes that they could share it with the right people. The four piece was discovered at a show by Steve Feinberg, who took on managing the band and shared with Ricky Armellino to produce.

“I heard the band's demo and absolutely fell in love so we all decided to make a batch of songs together at my studio in Lancaster.” – Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills

The Suicide Disease wear their heart on their sleeve, and masks on their face to reflect the irony of society constantly masking their pain. The Suicide Disease is able embrace loss and speak to the emotions of pain and recovery with the hopes of helping people to cope with mental health struggles.