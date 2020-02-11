The Strokes Return with New Album THE NEW ABNORMAL

The Strokes announce the release of their first new album in seven years, The New Abnormal, on April 10, 2020 via Cult/RCA. The band debuted the first new song and Mike Burakoff-directed video, "At The Door," during their performance at Senator Bernie Sanders' University of New Hampshire rally last night.

Listen to "At The Door" below!

The band, who rang in the new year with a massive hometown show at New York's Barclay's Center, will hit the UK later this month for a very special show at London's Roundhouse on February 19.

The New Abnormal is The Strokes' sixth studio album and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin.

The album's cover artwork is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money.

THE NEW ABNORMAL TRACK LIST

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore

9. Ode To The Mets

The Strokes' first UK show of the decade follows previously announced shows in Berlin and Paris and precedes a clutch of new U.S dates and festival shows around the world later this year.

THE STROKES LIVE

February 14-Berlin, DE-Columbiahalle

February 18-Paris, FR-Olympia

February 19-London, UK-The Roundhouse

February 24-Belfast, UK-Waterfront Hall

March 5-Vancouver, BC-Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

March 9-Seattle, WA-WaMu Theater*

March 14-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum*†

*with Alvvays

† King Princess





