The Head and The Heart Release 'Honeybee (Piano Version)'

The Head and the Heart have released "Honeybee (Piano Version)," a new recording of the current single from the band's fourth full-length album, Living Mirage released via Warner Records / Reprise Records to critical praise last year. "Honeybee" is now the band's highest streaming song on Living Mirage with over 48 million streams globally and over 1.2 million weekly streams. The track has gone viral on TikTok, with over 16.9k videos created using the song. The content has racked up an astonishing 100 million TikTok views (+25M in the last week)!

Listen to "Honeybee (Piano Version)" below!

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the band has postponed their tour with Margo Price and Hiss Golden Messenger. All dates with Hiss Golden Messenger previously scheduled for April have been moved to October of this year. All tickets previously purchased remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Tickets purchased for any of the band's headline dates from May or June will be refunded at the point of purchase and every ticket holder should have received an email directly from the venue.

Upcoming Live Streams:

4/11 - Human to Human 24-hr Facebook Live Benefit - via Facebook

4/13 - Levi's Power of Music Series - via Instagram





Related Articles View More Music Stories