The Ghost Club Releases New Single 'Another Little Sucker'

Indie-rock band The Ghost Club has released the sprightly single “Another Little Sucker” from forthcoming album, King Whatever. An ecstatic mix of angular aughts indie rock with youthful punk energy and spirited sax solos that surfs on a timeless new wave, the band’s label debut album is set to release later this month on April 26 via Last Gang Records.

One of the most explosive moments on King Whatever, “Another Little Sucker” delivers a fuzzed-out portrait of unbridled desire, rendered in razor-sharp detail. Challenged to write a song about attractive qualities in a partner, bandleader Domenic Dunegan says “I realized it’s their attitude more than anything–the way they feel about themselves, the way they feel about the world.”



Magnet Magazine, who proudly premiered the single this morning applauds frontman Dunegan as “a dominant force when he and [The Ghost Club] buzz-sawed through a breathless set for the Spin showcase at this year’s South By Southwest Conference..and a dominant force on the band’s new album, ‘King Whatever.’”

Full of cathartic anthems, King Whatever offers raw, incisive songwriting, sharp-tongued commentary, and insightful self-reflection on subjects including worn-out expectations of masculinity. Throughout the Palmquist-produced album, The Ghost Club brings truth-telling to a thrilling collision of heartland rock, garage punk, and new wave, etching each track with unexpected musical turns.



The 5-piece, Pittsburgh-bred indie rock band features guitarist Isaiah Ross, bassist Logan Casper, drummer Christian Laliberte, saxophonist Jake Barber, and is led by charismatic frontman Domenic Dunegan, a former film student who found his calling as a musician at a Bruce Springsteen concert when he was 18-years-old. After years of developing his craft as a songwriter and linking with other local musicians, Domenic felt a breakthrough during the pandemic when he joined forces with producer Eric Palmquist (Bad Suns, Thrice, Plain White T’s). Together, they shaped the sound Domenic envisioned as “modern Bruce Springsteen,” by merging shimmering textures and propulsive rhythms with Barber’s masterfully expressive saxophone performance.



“I came into last year coming off of a pretty bad injury; I had fallen and shattered 4 bones in my right hand and had to have reconstructive surgery and relearn how to use my hand. The fear and uncertainty of whether or not I’d play again made me a cloud to anyone I encountered. I feel, however, that no matter how stoic a person is, there will always be the underlying need for SOMETHING, whether it be a person, a routine, a dream, or anything,” shares Domenic. “Life can feel like a continual game of jumping headfirst into the unknown, and no matter where I find myself I will keep going, but it sure helps having someone there to catch you when you fall, and thankfully when I needed it most, some people did.”



A singular group, The Ghost Club makes songs of persistence against the odds, which the band has often personally overcome–notably in the form of broken hands, but never in the form of broken dreams. The band’s label debut serves as a crucial lesson in shedding expectations and fully trusting your intuition.



On the band’s signing, Domenic states “Whenever I walked into the Last Gang offices, the one and only thing they had in mind to talk to me about was how to get what I have to say out into the world in the way that I feel comfortable doing, and for this and many other reasons I am eternally grateful to have them, MNRK, and Shelter Music Group in my corner.”