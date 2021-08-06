The Booklights Announce New EP 'Into A Ball'

New York based folk band The Booklights are thrilled to share their debut EP, Into a Ball. The EP is out now and available to stream, here: https://bit.ly/2VfRMdq.

"Into a Ball is a collection of songs that pull from the sounds and genres that we in the Booklights love: Americana, backwoods folk and roots, a quick dip into 1930s-style novelty music, and finally, dark psychedelia," shares vocalist/guitarist Rob Morrison. "Recorded remotely in 2020 during lockdown, the EP is made up of songs that journey through seasonal changes and cycles, traditional and futuristic textures, all rolled into a ball."

Started in 2014 by lead singer and songwriter Rob Morrison, The Booklights have cultivated a specific breed of futuristic Americana, equal parts orchestral and gritty.

In addition to Morrison on guitar and mandolin, the band is made up of Lauren Molina (cello), Rachel Green (fiddle) and Benny Elledge (percussion). Their lofty vocal harmonies conjure up Appalachian psychedelia, falling somewhere between the work of The Band, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Fleetwood Mac.

The Booklights will release their debut EP, Into a Ball, this Friday August 6th, 2021. For more information, please visit: www.thebooklightsband.com.