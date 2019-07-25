The Bergamot Release New Single MAYFLIES

Today, The Bergamot have released their newest single, and title track off their forthcoming, Matt Wiggins (Adele, Florence + The Machine) produced album Mayflies. The track, which premiered exclusively via Earmilk is an anthem of sorts, to the mayflies.

The band adds more on the track below:

Not a word is spoken. Industries lumber on, cars speed away, and water pollution skyrockets - mayflies die. This vital part of the world's natural ecosystem collapses, today, right now. As the world debates climate change, industrialization, and pollution the world is collapsing on itself right in front of us, silently. This highly vulnerable insect needs an anthem, we need an anthem, an awakening. "Mayflies" attempts to shift a difficult conversation from what could happen - TO WHAT IS ALREADY HAPPENING.

A mayfly lives for only one day. It could live longer as an aquatic nymph in the water, rather it launches out for a 24-hour life that includes building 2 sets of adult wings, procreate, and pass away. This is the perfect vessel to convey a love song. It is not how long you have on earth, but rather what you do with your time on earth. We must love. We must hope for a better world. If we give that up, what are we left with?

Mayfly's lifecycle is one of the most fascinating and fleeting stories in the natural world. However, mayflies are under siege. "A recent study found that the abundance of flying insects has plunged by 75% in 25 years, prompting warnings that the world is "on course for ecological Armageddon", with profound impacts on human society." -The Guardian

At a show in Arkansas, an entomologist sought me out after the performance. I was not fully aware of what an entomologist does (Entomologist: a person who studies or is an expert in the branch of zoology concerned with insects.) after being educated on the term, I was prepared for the worst. "What did I screw up?" I said... He responded exuberantly "No... You don't understand. You need to travel the world with this song. Go to every bug conference in every country. Sing it for everyone. No one is listening. What is happening is catastrophic! This song NEEDS to become the anthem of the mayfly!"

28,835 generations of mayflies can occur during the lifespan of one human being. Is it possible that evolution could occur within one life on earth? The truth is, evolution could be happening right in front of our eyes.

How better to convey this emotion through a love song. Whether you care for one of the most vulnerable life forms on our planet or not - mayflies will get you to tap your foot. And sometimes that is just good enough.

