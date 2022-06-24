The Bell House Presents DOLLYLUJAH 2022: A Dolly Parton Cover Band Experience

With summer comes the return of Brooklyn's annual celebration of all things Dolly hosted by The Bell House and presented by Doll Parts, Brooklyn's Premier Dolly Parton Cover Band.

Join the ever-growing pilgrimage to the altar of Dolly and make this part of your summer tradition. Revelers will be treated to a horn section, pedal steel guitarby Brett Parnell, trivia, prizes, and burlesque by Corvette Leface and Ginger Twist.

For those who have sinned will be redeemed! Those who are lost will be found! Those who wish to attend will be asked for proof of vaccination! And within, we will cleanse ourselves through the holy spirit of Dolly and be reborn - Dollylujah!

Taking place Sat, July 2, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT at The Bell House. Get full information here.