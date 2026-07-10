The Bad Plus Share Final International Dates for Farewell Tour

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The Bad Plus have unveiled an additional slate of international live dates to their ongoing 2026 Farewell Tour. Newly announced highlights include a three-night stand at Tokyo, Japan’s Blue Note Tokyo (October 17-19), a series of shows in Australia marking the current lineup’s Down Under debut, and a final Big Apple performance in the round at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (November 12).

The Bad Plus will officially call it a career by returning to the city where the band was founded for a five-night, 10-show Farewell Tour finale at Minneapolis, MN’s Dakota on December 23, 25-28. All tickets are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.thebadplus.com/tour.

The Bad Plus – which currently sees founding bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King joined by Ben Monder (guitars) and Chris Speed (saxophones) – has spent much of the past year saying goodbye to fans around the world with dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Upcoming highlights include festival performances at Newport, RI’s venerable Newport Jazz Festival (August 2) and Monterey, CA’s Monterey Jazz Festival (September 27).

“The Bad Plus has been a band for 26 years,” say Reid Anderson and Dave King. “That’s quite a long time! As we enter into year 27 – after a great deal of soul searching and consideration – we have decided to bring this chapter to a close. 2026 will be the final year of The Bad Plus. We share this news with heavy hearts, but also with great pride in what we have accomplished. It has been a privilege to share our music with the world and we leave behind a body of work that we could not be more proud of."

THE BAD PLUS - FAREWELL TOUR 2026

JULY

10 – Munich, DE – Unterfahrt

11 – Hamburg, DE – Elbjazz

13 – Pisa, IT – Pisa Jazz Festival

15 – Prague, CZ – Jazz Dock

16 – Paris, FR – New Morning

18 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES – Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz

20 – Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival

23 – Berlin, DE – ZigZag Jazz Festival

24 – Warsaw, PL – Jassmine

AUGUST

2 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival

SEPTEMBER

13 – Hamburg, DE – Nica Jazz Club

14 – Stockholm, SE – Fasching

15 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

16 – Goteborg, SE – Nefertiti Jazz Club

17 – London, UK – The Jazz Café

20 – Tulsa, OK – LowDown

21 – Dallas, TX – AM/FM

22 – Austin, TX – The 04 Center

23 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall 1894

24 – Albuquerque, NM – The Outpost

25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)

26 – Irvine, CA – Irvine Barclay Theatre

27 – Monterey, CA – Monterey Jazz Festival

OCTOBER

4 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

6 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

7 – Cleveland, OH – Gartner Auditorium @ The Cleveland Museum of Art

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Xavier University

9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Jazz Kitchen

10 – Nashville, TN – City Winery Nashville

17 – Tokyo, JP – Blue Note Tokyo

18 – Tokyo, JP – Blue Note Tokyo

19 – Tokyo, JP – Blue Note Tokyo

21 – North Melbourne, AU – Melbourne International Jazz Festival

22 – Sydney, AU – City Recital Hall

24 – Perth, AU – The Liberty Theatre

NOVEMBER

7 – Mexico City, MX – TBA

11 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

12 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge (In-The-Round)

13 – Ellenville, NY – Love, Velma

14 – Philadelphia, PA – Perelman Theater

15 – Baltimore, MD – Keystone Korner

17 – Richmond, VA – Révéler

18 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

19 – Durham, NC – Motorco

20 – Atlanta, GA – Garden Club

21 – Orlando, FL – Judson’s

22 – Gainesville, FL – Santa Fe College

23 – Gainesville, FL – Santa Fe College

DECEMBER

1 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

2 – San Francisco, CA – Robert N. Miner Auditorium @ SFJAZZ Center

3 – Northridge, CA – The Soraya

4 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

5 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door

6 – Vancouver, BC – Coastal Jazz @ The Hollywood Theatre

7 – Santa Cruz, CA – Kuumbwa

16 – Pittsburgh, PA – City Winery Pittsburgh

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

19 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall

20 – St Louis, MO – City Winery St. Louis

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

12 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

27 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

28 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

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