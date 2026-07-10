The Bad Plus Share Final International Dates for Farewell Tour
Upcoming highlights include festival performances at Newport, RI’s Newport Jazz Festival and Monterey, CA’s Monterey Jazz Festival.
The Bad Plus have unveiled an additional slate of international live dates to their ongoing 2026 Farewell Tour. Newly announced highlights include a three-night stand at Tokyo, Japan’s Blue Note Tokyo (October 17-19), a series of shows in Australia marking the current lineup’s Down Under debut, and a final Big Apple performance in the round at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (November 12).
The Bad Plus will officially call it a career by returning to the city where the band was founded for a five-night, 10-show Farewell Tour finale at Minneapolis, MN’s Dakota on December 23, 25-28. All tickets are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.thebadplus.com/tour.
The Bad Plus – which currently sees founding bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King joined by Ben Monder (guitars) and Chris Speed (saxophones) – has spent much of the past year saying goodbye to fans around the world with dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Upcoming highlights include festival performances at Newport, RI’s venerable Newport Jazz Festival (August 2) and Monterey, CA’s Monterey Jazz Festival (September 27).
“The Bad Plus has been a band for 26 years,” say Reid Anderson and Dave King. “That’s quite a long time! As we enter into year 27 – after a great deal of soul searching and consideration – we have decided to bring this chapter to a close. 2026 will be the final year of The Bad Plus. We share this news with heavy hearts, but also with great pride in what we have accomplished. It has been a privilege to share our music with the world and we leave behind a body of work that we could not be more proud of."
THE BAD PLUS - FAREWELL TOUR 2026
JULY
10 – Munich, DE – Unterfahrt
11 – Hamburg, DE – Elbjazz
13 – Pisa, IT – Pisa Jazz Festival
15 – Prague, CZ – Jazz Dock
16 – Paris, FR – New Morning
18 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES – Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz
20 – Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival
23 – Berlin, DE – ZigZag Jazz Festival
24 – Warsaw, PL – Jassmine
AUGUST
2 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival
SEPTEMBER
13 – Hamburg, DE – Nica Jazz Club
14 – Stockholm, SE – Fasching
15 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret
16 – Goteborg, SE – Nefertiti Jazz Club
17 – London, UK – The Jazz Café
20 – Tulsa, OK – LowDown
21 – Dallas, TX – AM/FM
22 – Austin, TX – The 04 Center
23 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall 1894
24 – Albuquerque, NM – The Outpost
25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)
26 – Irvine, CA – Irvine Barclay Theatre
27 – Monterey, CA – Monterey Jazz Festival
OCTOBER
4 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music
6 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
7 – Cleveland, OH – Gartner Auditorium @ The Cleveland Museum of Art
8 – Cincinnati, OH – Xavier University
9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Jazz Kitchen
10 – Nashville, TN – City Winery Nashville
17 – Tokyo, JP – Blue Note Tokyo
18 – Tokyo, JP – Blue Note Tokyo
19 – Tokyo, JP – Blue Note Tokyo
21 – North Melbourne, AU – Melbourne International Jazz Festival
22 – Sydney, AU – City Recital Hall
24 – Perth, AU – The Liberty Theatre
NOVEMBER
7 – Mexico City, MX – TBA
11 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
12 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge (In-The-Round)
13 – Ellenville, NY – Love, Velma
14 – Philadelphia, PA – Perelman Theater
15 – Baltimore, MD – Keystone Korner
17 – Richmond, VA – Révéler
18 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy
19 – Durham, NC – Motorco
20 – Atlanta, GA – Garden Club
21 – Orlando, FL – Judson’s
22 – Gainesville, FL – Santa Fe College
23 – Gainesville, FL – Santa Fe College
DECEMBER
1 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
2 – San Francisco, CA – Robert N. Miner Auditorium @ SFJAZZ Center
3 – Northridge, CA – The Soraya
4 – Portland, OR – Star Theater
5 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door
6 – Vancouver, BC – Coastal Jazz @ The Hollywood Theatre
7 – Santa Cruz, CA – Kuumbwa
16 – Pittsburgh, PA – City Winery Pittsburgh
18 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
19 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall
20 – St Louis, MO – City Winery St. Louis
23 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
25 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
12 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
27 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
28 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota