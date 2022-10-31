Tennessee Singer-Songwriter Teni Rane Releases New Single 'Meet Me in Stockholm'

Heralded East Tennessee singer-songwriter Teni Rane has welcomed the next era of her musical journey with the release of the affecting new single, "Meet Me in Stockholm."

A journey it was as the rising folk-pop artist traveled 4500 miles this summer to embark on a musical residency at Kneippbyn Resort Visby on the beautiful Swedish island Gotland in the Baltic Sea. Connecting with local engineer/musician, Roger Gustafsson (of Sandkvie Studios), the pair recorded four songs, the aforementioned "Meet Me in Stockholm," with a trio of Holiday-themed singles to follow "Cozy Inside" (11/4), "Rosemary & Evergreen" (11/25), and "Tennessee Snow" (12/9).

For Stockholm, the song and the city, Rane reminisces, "For me, there is always a duality - that feeling of mourning and melancholy even in the most beautiful places and during the most unique experiences. Especially when I am alone in that experience or place. I have a deep desire to share experiences with others and sometimes struggle to rest in an experience that I am having by myself. When I found myself living abroad in Sweden for 5 months away from family and from my future spouse I felt pulled so much towards a feeling of loneliness in each amazing sunset, each incredible blue sky summer day, each tantalizing whiff of apples in the autumn air. It took me a long time to learn that I could hold that loneliness and the aloneness together in the same body at the same time. And that aloneness has so much space and joy and openness itself."

"Time away" and "distance from'' played a key role in Stockholm's bi-lingual invitation to a loved one to meet up in a special place halfway around the world. The Swedish phrases used in the chorus are "Jag älsker dig" meaning "I love you" and "Kommer du" ("Are you coming").

So, meet me in Stockholm in the summertime.

Meet me in Stockholm. Jag älsker dig.

Meet me in Stockholm under the sky so blue.

Oh darling, I'll be waiting. Kommer du?

"Cozy Inside" ventures closer to home as it juxtaposes the bright crisp mornings of a frosty late fall run up to the holidays with the retreat to the warm and bright settings of holiday decorations and celebrations with family that hold the early evening darkness at bay.

"When it is unbearably cold at night - I mean the bone-chilling-wet-cold of the first truly frigid nights in the late fall, the ones that you weren't ready for yet, and the early dark that starts to feel oppressive after the golden days of September - all I want from the world is candlelight, board games, hot meals, and cozy evenings with the ones closest to me," offers Rane.

The upbeat and swinging "Rosemary & Evergreen" arrives the day after Thanksgiving, perfect timing for its family-centric subject matter. "In our little household, Jonathan, my partner and spouse, and I celebrate something called "Tree Day" - this isn't Arbor Day, or National Tree Week. This is a holiday that we've made up for ourselves. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, we go and pick out a live tree, we decorate the house, trim the tree, drink hot chocolate and listen to holiday records. Lights and ornaments and stockings come down from the attic and the annual campaign to make our cats disinterested in the live indoor tree begins. Rosemary & Evergreen is about this day, our day."

The final of the quartet of singles is the lushly exquisite, "Tennessee Snow", which buries the rush of the holiday season under fresh snowfall and spends time enjoying a slower moment making memories and promising to hold onto the love of the season even when the snow and the season fade away. Its wreath of breathy vocals are wrapped with big, echoing, atmospheric instrumentation, a warm blanket that feels cozy. With hints of Steve Nicks, Neko Case, Norah Jones and Mazzy Star, it's a snow globe of epic proportions.

Rane grew up in and around a community of musicians who helped nurture in her an early love for music. Her vocals carry power and finesse rolled together with perfect balance to evoke the emotional feel of her lyrics, and her Americana-take on select covers is delightfully unexpected and well-received by a wide demographic. Through each stage of her writing life, her original songs have revealed a level of maturity that allows her to weave common experiences into songs that captivate people in every age range.

As a child she often belted out lyrics in the back seat of her family's car, their six-CD changer introducing her to the writing of Nanci Griffith, Carole King, Beth Wood, John Prine, The Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac. The resulting flavor of her original work is an eclectic mix of the great American songbook scented with contemporary pop.

In 2020, Rane released her first EP, the bucolic Heart in Tennessee, which featured the standouts, "You're My Star," "Numb," "Cruise Control," and "Heart in Tennessee." Americana Highways championed Rane's "songwriting abilities, both musically and lyrically, as simply awe inspiring" while her home area newspaper, Johnson City Press recognized a star on the rise, inviting her to partake in their 'From the Warehouse' live performance series.

Thriving in a listening room setting is where she feels the most connected, the spoken and unspoken conversations with an attentive audience. Since 2019, Teni has played shows throughout the region, logging her first major festival appearance this year at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion. It was a shining moment, a reunion with her childhood dreams carrying her forward on new and enthralling adventures in storytelling and life.

