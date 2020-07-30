Tejon Street Corner Thieves Share New Animated Video For 'Demons'

The Video was Directed by Eli Bruner (a.k.a sTaRaTs)

Colorado Springs outlaw blues and trash-grass pioneers Tejon Street Corner Thieves have released a brand new animated video for "Demons" online. The video was directed by Eli Bruner (a.k.a sTaRaTs) in a stop motion and animated technique depicting the band on a wild ride as they succumb to their demons and cast themselves into eternal fire and brimstone.

Watch the video for "Demons" below!

"The video is a visual representation of the battles we've fought against addiction," said Connor O'Neal about the video. "In blues music, the term blue devils refers to the demons that cause depression, usually as a result of drinking. The demons chasing us in the video only appear after we start drinking and partying. This video and song is for everyone who's ever battled with depression or addiction. You're not alone!"

"Demons" is the title track from Tejon Street Corner Thieves recently released EP, which was released via Banjo-attacking murderfolk troubadour Amigo the Devil's new label Liars Club.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves have been turning heads with a completely unique take on traditional folk and bluegrass music. The group made headlines with their viral music video for "Never Meant To Be", which showed the band playfully doing a parody impersonation of key artists in the dark folk and alt-country scenes. The video spawned countless reaction videos from parodied features in the video including Dead South, Shawn James, Days N' Daze, Orville Peck, Bridge City Sinners, Harley Poe, and the group's new label founder Amigo The Devil.

