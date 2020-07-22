Tali Announces 'Shadows' EP, Shares 'Don't'

Toronto-based R&B/Pop artist Tali has announced the release of her upcoming EP, Shadows out September 11th. Along with this announcement came the single "(Don't) Wanna Be Yours" shared exclusively with Glide.

Listen below!



On the track Tali describes, "(Don't) Wanna Be Yours": can't-live-with-him, can't-live-without-him romantic conundrum. The song came to me when the guy about whom I wrote this song, lit up his chocolate-flavoured cigars even when I'd ask him if he would not smoke around me, and he still did. This song details other ways he'd get on my nerves in our short-lived romance, such as how differently he'd treat me around his friends. This song was written in Nicaragua."



Shadows will be released September 11th. "The title "Shadows" tells of an evolution and growth (two following EPs we want to release in the future tell an unfolding story, "In-Between Girl" and "Out Of My Skin"). "Shadows" talks of the transition from adolescence into young adulthood.



Coming out of the Shadows: learning about myself, relationships, getting a sense of the world around me in ways I never knew before. Other interpretations of "Shadows" are the battle/contrast between the mind and the heart (the paradox) and how one always follows closely to the other, walking closely behind like a shadow; love and loss, letting the old fall into the shadows and new love come into your life; losing yourself and falling into the shadows, and coming back to yourself even stronger. "Shadows" encapsulates the nighttime; peoples' true natures coming out of the shadows (in relationships etc.) I'm a night owl, I love the night - the art cover really displays these themes."

Photo Credit: Stephanie Pahar

