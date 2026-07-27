TYLA's THE A*POP WORLD TOUR to Launch Global Run This Fall

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TYLA has announced THE A*POP WORLD TOUR, a 34-date global outing in support of her sophomore studio album A*POP, released via FAX and Epic Records. The tour will present its first date in Paris at Zenith before moving through stops across Europe and the UK, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels, and Stockholm. A North American leg will follow, with stops in Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and San Diego, before concluding in Las Vegas at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. TYLA will then travel to Africa for select performances in Lagos, Cape Town, and Johannesburg. The tour, presented by Live Nation, marks TYLA's first full headline run across North America, Europe, the UK, and Africa.

The 34-date global tour, presented by Live Nation, kicks off on Monday, October 12 in Paris at Zenith before making stops across Europe and the UK, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels, Stockholm, and more. The North American leg begins on Thursday, November 12 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, CA, with stops in Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, San Diego, and more before wrapping on Saturday, December 19 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tyla will then head to Africa for select performances in Lagos, Cape Town, and Johannesburg throughout December and January.

A*POP, is the highly-anticipated second studio album from Tyla has arrived. The 14-track album, which has been teased and coveted for well over a calendar year, and sports the bonafide hits 'CHANEL,' 'IS IT,' 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' and 'IS IT LOVE,' is available now.

This past Friday, Tyla took over Rockefeller Plaza with a headlining performance for the The Today Show's Citi Summerstage, bringing A*POP to fans live just hours after its' release. She lit up the plaza with performances of 'WATER,' 'IS IT LOVE,' 'THAT GIRL,' and 'CHANEL'.

Tyla also sat down with the Today Show hosts to talk about the new album and the global rollout surrounding its release, while giving viewers a closer look at her newly released Bratz doll.

She then took over center court at the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago for show-stopping halftime performances of 'CHANEL,' 'WATER,' and 'SHE DID IT AGAIN.'. Tyla made history as the first international artist to headline the WNBA All-Star Game halftime show in its 30-year history.

Tyla also recently teamed up with Vevo for the Official Live Performance of 'IS IT LOVE,' released last week, with more performances from the series set to roll out soon.

You can also watch the Vevo music video for the hit single 'SHE DID IT AGAIN' featuring Zara Larsson.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, July 29 at 10AM local time via Laylo. Fans can sign up now at Laylo.com/tyla/m/A-POPWORLDTOUR. General on sale starting Friday, July 31 at 10AM local at TylaWorld.com.

Photo Credit: Russ Fraser

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES:

Mon Oct 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris

Tue Oct 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

Thu Oct 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet

Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Sun Dec 6 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Dec 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Dec 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Fri Dec 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mon Dec 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Dec 15 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Wed Dec 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Sat Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR AFRICA DATES:

Tue Dec 22 — Lagos, Nigeria^*

Mon Jan 4 — Cape Town, South Africa - Green Point Track*

Sat Jan 9 — Johannesburg, South Africa - Expo Centre, Nasrec*

*Non-Live Nation Date

^Venue TBA

ABOUT TYLA

In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, two-time GRAMMY winner TYLA has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status. With A*POP, asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It's confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.

TYLA's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA Platinum smash hit 'WATER,' and the release of her seminal debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY-winning hit, 'PUSH 2 START,' and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made TYLA the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard 200. With her highly-anticipated second go-round, A*POP, TYLA picked up where she left off. 'CHANEL,' one of the album's standout singles, was an immediate pop sensation. It topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while TYLA's follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted, Y2K-inspired 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' became a disruptive moment, and amplified TYLA's commitment to the pop star realm. 'IS IT LOVE?,' the album's third single, earned TYLA her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.

The newly announced tour follows TYLA's 2025 We Wanna Party Tour across Asia, which included sold-out performances in Japan and the UAE. She recently headlined a performance at Rockefeller Plaza for The Today Show's Citi Summerstage and became the first international artist to headline the halftime show at the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.



Photo Credit: Russ Fraser

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