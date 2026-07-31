TRUMAN SINCLAIR to Release New Single "Right On Time"

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Truman Sinclair has released a new single titled Right On Time.

Truman Sinclair released his new single, 'Right On Time,' via Capitol Records. With his emotional vocals, he evokes a moment of intense soul-searching in the song, which reverberates with both melancholy and hope. He wrote the self-produced track with Diego Fernandez and Sebastian Peters, who also perform on it.

The track comes on the heels of '4th of july,' a song that poetically captured the spirit of heartland summers.

In January 2026, his new EP, Rivers of Sugar and Blood, was released to critical acclaim. Praising him as a 'raw new voice amid the noise,' The Line of Best Fit said, 'Sinclair draws from American history and tradition in a way that's neither nostalgic nor patriotic. It's literal and lived, not a denim jacket he shrugs on.' Hailing Sinclair as an artist to watch in 2026, Pigeons & Planes noted, '…his strength is in his storytelling, shedding irony to voice the emotions most of us struggle to articulate, all while meditating on tradition in a way that's lived-in, challenging, and quietly hopeful.'

In a recent goodnoise. live session, Sinclair spoke about his songwriting process and performed four songs, including 'Dust to Dust' from Rivers of Sugar and Blood, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar and harmonica.

The self-taught musician, who began writing and performing at age eight, cut his teeth in Chicago's emo and metal scenes. After moving to Laurel Canyon at 14, he developed a deep connection to folk music, gritty rock and lyric-driven songwriting. He played with the alternative act Fat, Evil Children and founded the beloved emo outfit Frat Mouse before making his solo debut with his acclaimed 2025 album American Recording.

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