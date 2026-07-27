THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Share Michael Wilbur Remix of "Get Down"

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THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS have released a new remix of their song 'Get Down,' reworked by MICHAEL WILBUR of Moon Hooch. The remix follows the release of the band's album The World Is to Dig, which is out now, as the Brooklyn group prepares to embark on The Bigger Show Tour this fall.

Photo Credit: Miranda Penn Turin

Brooklyn legends They Might Be Giants shared an electrifying new version of 'Get Down' from their highly acclaimed new album The World Is to Dig, available everywhere now. Remixed by Michael Wilbur of Moon Hooch, the already unstoppable dancefloor anthem gets kicked into overdrive with a blazing saxophone and infectious beats, taking the track to a whole new level.

John Flansburgh says, 'You might have seen Michael in his incredible band Moon Hooch, or experienced his riveting sax-bombing techniques on TikTok at @MichaelWilburSax, but we have just had the pleasure of collaborating with him on a sweet remix of the song 'Get Down' from our brand new album 'The World Is to Dig'.'

They Might Be Giants will be embarking on the fall leg of their wildly popular THE BIGGER SHOW TOUR, bringing their multi-night live show to cities like Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Washington, DC, and more. Tickets are on sale now and available here. Multi-night passes and preferred rates at local hotels are available in select markets.

Every show in a multi-night stand will be unique from the night before. The band will spotlight a different album from their catalog each night in their first set, and then play all the fan favorites along with delightful deep cuts in the second. Working with a stellar eight-piece band featuring a three-piece horn section, the shows are 'An Evening with' so there is no opener. Sprawling, enthralling, unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining – THE BIGGER SHOW TOUR is an evening of dazzling arrangements, startling improvisation, and genuine positivity. It is an experience unlike any other.

2026 US Tour Dates

Sept 24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

Sept 25 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

Sept 26 — Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Sept 27 — Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Sept 29 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Oct 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Oct 3 — St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre (sold out)

Oct 4 — St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

Nov 6 — Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 7 — Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 10 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Nov 11 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Nov 13 — Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov 14 — Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov 19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Nov 20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Nov 21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Nov 22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

The Bigger Show Tour is set to include multi-night stands in Milwaukee, Madison, Kansas City, St. Paul, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Washington, DC.



Photo Credit: Miranda Penn Turin | Hi-res here

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