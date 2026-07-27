THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Share Michael Wilbur Remix of GET DOWN

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THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS have released a new remix of their song Get Down, reworked by MICHAEL WILBUR of the sax duo MOON HOOCH. The track originally appears on the band's album THE WORLD IS TO DIG, which is available now. The remixed version adds saxophone and altered beats to the original recording.

John Flansburgh says, 'You might have seen Michael in his incredible band Moon Hooch, or experienced his riveting sax-bombing techniques on TikTok at @MichaelWilburSax, but we have just had the pleasure of collaborating with him on a sweet remix of the song 'Get Down' from our brand new album 'The World Is to Dig'.'

They Might Be Giants will be embarking on the fall leg of their THE BIGGER SHOW TOUR, bringing their multi-night live show to cities like Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Washington, DC, and more. Tickets are on sale now. Multi-night passes and preferred rates at local hotels are available in select markets.

Every show in a multi-night stand will be unique from the night before. The band will spotlight a different album from their catalog each night in their first set, and then play all the fan favorites along with delightful deep cuts in the second. Working with a stellar eight-piece band featuring a three-piece horn section, the shows are 'An Evening with' so there is no opener. Sprawling, enthralling, unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining – THE BIGGER SHOW TOUR is an evening of dazzling arrangements, startling improvisation, and genuine positivity.

2026 US Tour Dates

Sept 24 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

Sept 25 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

Sept 26 Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Sept 27 Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Sept 29 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct 1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Oct 2 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Oct 3 St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre (sold out)

Oct 4 St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

Nov 6 Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 7 Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 10 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Nov 11 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Nov 13 Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov 14 Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov 19 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Nov 20 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Nov 21 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Nov 22 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS are set to continue their tour across the United States this fall.

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