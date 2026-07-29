THE NOISE WHO RUNS to Release New Single The Summer Talking

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THE NOISE WHO RUNS, the alternative pop and electro-rock project fronted by SNEAKER PIMPS musician Ian Pickering, has released a new single titled The Summer Talking. The song pairs an indie-pop sound with lyrics that move from a story of romance and nostalgia into commentary on climate denial, political inaction and society's tendency toward comforting falsehoods. Its accompanying video juxtaposes idyllic holiday imagery with scenes reflecting the escalating environmental crisis.

Ian Pickering spins a tale of romance and nostalgia before spiralling into an indictment of climate denial, political inaction and humanity's addiction to comforting lies. The striking video contrasts postcard-perfect holiday escapes with the growing environmental crisis, this song asks an uncomfortable question - are we sleepwalking through catastrophe while convincing ourselves everything will somehow work out?

Blending dark electronic textures with anthemic alternative rock, The Noise Who Runs is one of alternative music's most fearless voices, offering a brutally honest examination of the choices that have brought us to the brink.

The Summer Talking is featured on Pickering's album Re: GenX, which addresses themes including war, consumerism, inequality, media outrage and the erosion of collective responsibility.

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