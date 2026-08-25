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THANKS FOR THE DANCE: LEONARD COHEN STORY to Play Tuar Ard Sept 19

Singer Robert Doyle, who met Leonard Cohen in Zurich in 1979, fronts the tribute with a full live band.

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THANKS FOR THE DANCE: LEONARD COHEN STORY to Play Tuar Ard Sept 19

Tuar Ard Arts Centre in Moate will host THANKS FOR THE DANCE – THE Leonard Cohen STORY on Saturday 19th September at 8pm, as Cohen Unlimited bring the songs, poetry and stories of Leonard Cohen to the venue's stage.

Led by singer and guitarist Robert Doyle, the show features a full live band, rich vocals and a striking visual backdrop inspired by Cohen's final world tour.

Robert has performed Cohen's songs since discovering his music at the age of 14 and even met Leonard Cohen in Zurich in 1979, where Cohen asked him to sing for him and his band.

Following sold-out performances around Ireland, including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, Cohen Unlimited come to Moate for a deeply felt celebration of one of the great songwriters of our time.

Event Details

Saturday 19th September | 8pm

Tuar Ard Arts Centre, Church Street, Moate, Co. Westmeath, Ireland

Tickets: €31

www.tuarard.ie

Click Here to Get Tickets
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