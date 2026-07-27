Sumerian Comics to Launch Graphic Novel on JANIS JOPLIN's Life

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Sumerian Comics has announced plans for a new graphic novel centered on the life and legacy of Janis Joplin, adding the late singer to the publisher's roster of music-themed titles.

Nashville, TN: July 27, 2026 — Sumerian Comics is proud to announce Janis Joplin: Pearl, an upcoming graphic novel celebrating the life, music, and enduring legacy of one of rock and roll's most powerful voices. The 128-page, full-color hardcover arrives in October via Sumerian Comics, with pre-orders launching through Sumerian's online store (sumeriancomics.com) and the Janis Joplin store https://store.janisjoplin.com/

Few artists have changed the sound and spirit of American music like Janis Joplin. That voice – high, husky, earthy, explosive – remains among the most distinctive and galvanizing in pop history. Joplin became a defining figure of the late 1960s, breaking through as a singular performer whose raw emotional honesty, blues-soaked power, and fearless stage presence made her an icon across generations.

Janis Joplin: Pearl follows Joplin at the height of her power, as she claws her way from a San Francisco breakout star to full-blown cultural icon.

Told through electrifying performances, intimate letters, late-night hotel rooms, brutal reviews, broken romances, and the strange machinations of fame, this graphic novel captures Joplin at her most alive and most vulnerable. She is a woman who can command half a million people from a stage but can still feel like the lonely girl from Port Arthur, TX searching for someone who understands her. As she leaves Big Brother and the Holding Company behind, Joplin battles critics, family expectations, addiction, and the impossible pressure of being 'Janis Joplin,' as she keeps chasing the one thing she refuses to fake: feeling.

From the psychedelic chaos of the late '60s to the recording of Pearl, Janis Joplin: Pearl is a raw, intimate portrait of an artist who gave every piece of herself to the music. Joplin lived loud, loved hard, burned fast, and left behind a voice that still sounds like freedom, heartbreak, rebellion, and truth all at once.

The graphic novel is written by Eric Gladstone (No Holds Bard), illustrated by Marika Cresta (Star Wars: The High Republic, Women of Marvel, Spider-Man Noir), colored by Fares Maese (Rebel Moon: Nemesis, Young Avengers, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), and lettered by Micah Myers (DC's Supergirl Next Door). The oversized hardcover, 7.25 x 11 inches, features bonus material such as a cover gallery, behind the scenes, and more.

PRE-ORDER BUNDLES

Pre-order bundles will be available in three tiers:

Tier 1 – $40

● Hardcover

Tier 2 – $115

● Hardcover

● Slipcase

● Digital Access Card

● 11x17 Pearl Poster

Tier 3 (Limited to 250) – $175

● Hardcover

● Slipcase

● Digital Access Card

● 11x17 Pearl Poster

● Janis T-Shirt

● Enamel Pin

● Pearl Canvas Tote Bag

● Polaroid With Random Handwritten Janis Quote

ABOUT Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin remains among the most distinctive, galvanizing artists and singers in modern history.

During her all-too-short time in the spotlight, she forged a lasting musical legacy both in the studio and on stage. That reputation was shaped by unforgettable songs like 'Piece of My Heart' and 'Me and Bobby McGee,' as well as volcanic performances that left audiences stunned and speechless, including her Monterey Pop Festival breakthrough and triumphant appearance at Woodstock.

But Joplin's influence extends far beyond music. Her sexual magnetism and world-wise demeanor shattered stereotypes about female artists, while her wild sartorial style made her the mother of modern boho chic.

Joplin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. But such honors only confirm what fans already know: Janis Joplin is one of the most powerful singers that music has ever known.

www.janisjoplin.com

ABOUT SUMERIAN COMICS

Sumerian Comics, was founded in 2020 by Nathan Yocum and Ryan Swanson, is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a global graphic novel publisher distributed by Simon & Schuster. Formerly known as Behemoth Comics, the company sells more than 500,000 comics annually. Sumerian is recognized for licensed adaptations of iconic films such as American Psycho, The Crow, and Basic Instinct, as well as collaborations with major music artists including Bad Omens, Axl Rose, Sleep Token, The Offspring, and more.

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