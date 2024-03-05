Stone Cold Jzzle Heats up the Rap Game With New Single 'Top Dat'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Orleans' emerging rap sensation, Jzzle, unveils his latest single and music video, 'Top Dat,' on all platforms through Stomp Down.

Produced by the artist himself, this spitfire track introduces a refreshing Louisiana sound, blending melodic tones, vibey raps, and dynamic ad libs. Directed by Unified Atlantic, the visual captures Jzzle's high-energy presence on a neighborhood stoop, immersed in trippy effects and captivating color ways.

'Top Dat' offers a simple yet artistically captivating journey into Jzzle's world, where musical innovation intertwines with visual artistry. With undeniable charisma, a keen ear for beats, and the support of local creative collective FreeWater, it's no surprise he earned co-signs from G Herbo, features with fellow NOLA native Rob49 and an impromptu freestyling session with A$AP Rocky.

“Top Dat” is coming off an anticipated upcoming project, set to release Spring 2024.