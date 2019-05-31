Stephen Martines Releases Summer Anthem ALRIGHT Debuted by Think Country
Stephen Martines is a lot of things, not the least of which is a well-versed musician and songwriter. The actor/singer/model/former athlete is releasing a new single just in time for summer, "Alright." Strong banjo and guitar, mixed with pop beats and Martines' soulful sound, are the perfect concoction for a summer sing-a-long. "Alright," written by Jennifer Denmark, Sam Brooker and Katie Cole (of The Smashing Pumpkins), has all the classic signs of summer that will have listeners throwing on their shades and rolling the windows down. The song was premiered by Think Country Music on Thursday."'Alright' is a nice, breezy reminder to let everything go once in a while - to kick back, clear your head and remember that, no matter what, the world keeps turning, tides keep washing in and a lot of good comes from just letting your worries drift from your vision for a bit," said Stephen Martines. Martines is looking forward to releasing additional music throughout the coming months and will appear at the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn. CMA Fest Performances:
June 7 - The Root Cellar @ BB King's, 5:00 p.m.
June 8 - Alley Taps, 4:00 p.m.
June 8 - Wildhorse Saloon, 10:00 p.m.
June 9 - Alley Taps, 12:00 p.m. About Stephen Martines
Stephen Martines is a gifted singer/songwriter/actor who grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where he excelled as a soccer player, even being drafted into MLS for the Kansas City Wizards. After serving in the United States Air Force for two years and a successful stint as a nationally-recognized model, he moved to Los Angeles in 1998 and began a career in television as a regular on shows like General Hospital and The Guiding Light - eventually branching out into prime-time television with roles on The Closer, Vampire Diaries and Burn Notice, among others. Along the way, his passion for songwriting called him to Nashville where he became a songwriter in the Warner-Chappell stable. This contact gave him the opportunity to write and hone his craft with mega-talents like Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Jay Brunswick, Nicole Gallyon, Josh Hoge, Josh Dunne and Brandon Ray, just to name a few. Now a recording artist, Stephen released his first single in 2017. Stephen has been actively performing and recording songs for his debut album, turning in rock-solid performances at both the 2017 and 2018 CMA Music Festivals in Nashville, headlining the SiriusXM The Highway stage at Margaritaville this past year. Following his second single, "Just Like a Kiss" (co-penned by country superstar Brett Young) and his summer, 2018 release, "Sounds Like Whiskey" (which this past December/January held the #1 spot on The Iceman's New Country Artist Chart for seven weeks running), Stephen and his band tore it up at the Country Smooth Fest in New Orleans alongside country music luminaries Hunter Hayes, Tyler Farr and Granger Smith. Fans can expect new music from Stephen throughout 2019. For more information visit stephenmartinesmusic.com.