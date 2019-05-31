Stephen Martines Releases Summer Anthem ALRIGHT Debuted by Think Country

Stephen Martines is a lot of things, not the least of which is a well-versed musician and songwriter. The actor/singer/model/former athlete is releasing a new single just in time for summer, "Alright." Strong banjo and guitar, mixed with pop beats and Martines' soulful sound, are the perfect concoction for a summer sing-a-long. "Alright," written by Jennifer Denmark, Sam Brooker and Katie Cole (of The Smashing Pumpkins), has all the classic signs of summer that will have listeners throwing on their shades and rolling the windows down. The song was premiered by Think Country Music on Thursday.

"'Alright' is a nice, breezy reminder to let everything go once in a while - to kick back, clear your head and remember that, no matter what, the world keeps turning, tides keep washing in and a lot of good comes from just letting your worries drift from your vision for a bit," said Stephen Martines.

Martines is looking forward to releasing additional music throughout the coming months and will appear at the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

CMA Fest Performances:June 7 - The Root Cellar @ BB King's, 5:00 p.m.June 8 - Alley Taps, 4:00 p.m.June 8 - Wildhorse Saloon, 10:00 p.m.June 9 - Alley Taps, 12:00 p.m.





