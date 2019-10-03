St.Arnaud Releases Album THE COST OF LIVING

At 24 years old, Ian St. Arnaud found himself to be an old hand on the festival performer circuit, a University graduate, an accidental overdose survivor and at a loss for what to do with himself next.

His band (North of Here) had recently dissolved when his bandmate and friend, Luke, was hit by a train. Prior to the accident, the band was ready to hit the recording studio with a batch of songs. Hauntingly, the album title had already been chosen: The Cost of Living.

Ian decided he wanted to honor his former band and the loss of his friend, so he dove back into music and formed St.Arnaud with drummer Will Holowaychuk. As he had been the primary songwriter, Ian reworked and rewrote the songs that make up the bulk of St.Arnaud's The Cost of Living.

"I knew that it wasn't a simple choice wether to keep going or not; it meant pursuing something entirely new and unknown without Luke, or to hang it all up and move on from this whole music career," Ian explains. "It was confusing, a lot of just plain 'well what the f do I do now?'"

"I had to prioritize what was important to me and start making steps in that direction, or I would've found myself in a really bad place for a long time. I hope I'm doing something that can honor him and his life, but all I can really do is keep on walking in the direction we first set out together," says Ian.





Related Articles View More Music Stories