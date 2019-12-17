Soul Singer Morgan James Announces US Tour Dates

Called "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century" by The Wall Street Journal, Morgan James today announced a handful of 2020 tour dates around the release of Memphis Magnetic, her newest album heavily inspired by classic soul and recorded in Memphis at a studio by the same name.

The dates kick off February 9, 2020 in New York City with an intimate set at Joe's Pub, two days following the release of Memphis Magnetic on February 7 and run through the end of February with a leap year day show in Columbia, MD at the Soundry. Tickets are on-sale Friday, December 20th via James' website, and pre-orders for the album are available now here. Full itinerary is below.

A classically-trained vocalist from The Juilliard School who performed multiple stints on Broadway, James found a mentor in Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. and launched a recording career of her own, releasing studio albums both through Epic Records and independently in addition to live albums, including a tribute to jazz legend Nina Simone.

For Memphis Magnetic, James recruited seasoned studio musicians known for their work with the likes of Al Green and Ann Peebles and captured the resulting real, electric sound on analog tape. Full tracklisting is below.

MORGAN JAMES Memphis Magnetic Tour 2020

FEBRUARY

9 New York City, NY Joe's Pub

25 Boston, MA City Winery

26 Pawling, NY Daryl's House

27 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

28 Fairfield, CT Stage One

29 Columbia, MD The Soundry

MORGAN JAMES MEMPHIS MAGNETIC

Available February 7, 2020

1. "Give You Up"

2. "All I Ever Gave You"

3. "Better Me"

4. "I Don't Mind Waking Up (To A Love This Good)"

5. "You Won't Let Me"

6. "No Love, No Life"

7. "Love Ain't Worth Living"

8. "You Know My Name"

9. "Burden"

10. "I Wish You Would"

11. "The Lark"

12. "Who's Gonna Listen To You (When You're Crying Now)"





