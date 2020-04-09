Sophia St. Helen Premieres New Single 'What The Heart Wants'

Today, Bay Area singer-songwriter Sophia St. Helen and shares her latest single "Like A Fog", part of her upcoming LP 'None the Wiser. "Let its lush atmosphere and cascading melodies draw you in and hypnotize you." Atwood Magazine writes in their premiere.

Listen below!



Her forthcoming new album 'None the Wiser' is due out May 1st via Independent Release.

Singer-songwriter Sophia St. Helen captures then releases listeners into ethereally beautiful sonic landscapes with her seductively smooth vocals and melodic storytelling.



Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sophia left for Europe at age 17. While abroad, she found her way into studying Music Performance at The American College of Greece. It was here where she collaborated with classical and jazz instructors who helped her refine her craft while preserving her unique songwriting gifts. Armed with her guitar and her voice she performed in venues and summer gigs around Greek islands.



Sophia met Robby Baier in 2014 and the pair worked together for the first time in a recording studio on the Greek island of Hydra. They recorded drafts of what would eventually be her upcoming debut album None The Wiser. Four years after their collaboration, and with a trove of original songs completed, Sophia sought out Robby to work together again, this time to complete the album. Sophia felt much more capable and decisive when returning to record with Baier, making for a more mature studio experience. When revisiting the project they used the original recordings from the Hydra sessions, but layered it with keyboards, bass and drums played by the band who played on the rest of the album.



While this is far from the beginning of her journey, None The Wiser undoubtedly marks the start of something much bigger. Her personal and honest portrayal of love, heartbreak, and soul searching makes for an album that connects on a deeply human level.





