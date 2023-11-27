Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release New Single '96 Bulls' Ft. Drezus

Hip-Hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, comprised of Yung Trybez and Young D, today release their latest single, “'96 Bulls,” featuring Drezus. This electrifying track is a slam dunk with its dynamic lyrics and high-energy beats, drawing inspiration from the world of basketball and their Indigenous culture.

With a love for basketball running deep in their veins, it's no surprise these two legends are comparing their journey to the iconic '96 Chicago Bulls and the trio of Jordan, Rodman, and Pippen. They're reaching for the stars, not just for themselves, but to inspire Indigenous youth to chase their dreams and leave their mark on the Hip-Hop world. Their impact isn’t just about music; they're building a squad of like-minded individuals, just like a championship-winning team.

“The '96 Bulls team was the most legendary team of all time,” said Yung Trybez. “’96 Bulls,’ for us, is about building a team that's legendary status. It's about building a legacy and the legacy that we're trying to attain is so important to us because of who looks up to us: the youth of future generations.”

He continued, “we can always look back to the '96 Bulls and say that was one of the greatest teams of all time and likewise, we want Indigenous youth to look back at Snotty Nose Rez Kids and say that was one of the greatest rap groups of all time. We are here to leave something behind that people will remember. It's all about us making history and the '96 Bulls made history."

The song "’96 Bulls" is a fusion of sharp wordplay and slick rhythmic cadences, capturing the essence of basketball's adrenaline-fueled spirit while representing their grind, commitment to their craft, and foundations they are building for their community. This track marks their 4th collab with Drezus; most recently on their 2020 single, "Where They At," which won them a SOCAN Music Award.

"’96 Bulls" follows hot on the heels of October’s “I Got Paid Today,” and is for anyone that's striving for greatness. For SNRK the lyrics dive into their recipe for greatness and it has as much to do with the talents they possess today as it does the foundations that they build from their community.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids are currently on their Hot Planet Tour in North America, which runs into 2024. All dates below.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Tour Dates:

11/28/23 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/30/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Encore at the Uptown Theatre

12/01/23 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

12/02/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St

12/04/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

12/05/23 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

12/06/23 - Buffalo, NY @ Oxford Pennant Stage - Town Ballroom

12/08/23 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

01/18/24 - Hamilton, ON @ The Studio

01/19/24 - Oshawa, ON @ The Biltmore Theatre

01/20/24 - Kingston, ON @ The Broom Factory

01/24/24 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

01/25/24 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

01/26/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

01/27/24 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

01/31/24 - Revelstoke, BC @ Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

02/02/24 - Nelson, BC @ Spiritbar at The Hume Hotel

02/03/24 - Kelowna, BC @ Fireside Festival - Red Bird Brewing

02/09/24 - Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music

02/10/24 - Spokane, WA @ The District at Knitting Factory

02/14/24 - Campbell River, BC @ Tidemark Theatre

02/16/24 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

02/17/24 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

02/21/24 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

02/22/24 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

02/23/24 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

02/24/24 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room - House of Blues San Diego

02/29/24 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's Nightclub

03/01/24 - Reno, NV @ Cypress

03/02/24 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

Photo Credit: Sterling Larose