Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release Major Label Debut Single 'I Got Paid Today'

Hip-hop enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the dynamic rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids launches their major label debut with the release of “I Got Paid Today.” This highly anticipated single showcases their extraordinary lyrical skills and storytelling abilities and features vocal cameos from Tia Wood and Lex Leosis. The single sets the stage for their forthcoming album, due for release next summer.

Alongside this exciting release, Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Yung Trybez and Young D) are thrilled to announce a new series of North American tour dates, expanding their Hot Planet Tour into 2024 and giving fans a chance to experience their electrifying live performance. Full list of dates below.

“I Got Paid Today” is a raw and rhythmic anthem with an electrifying beat handled by Boogey The Beat (A Tribe Called Red, The Halluci Nation). The track paints a vivid picture with its lyrics and plays on the tropes of shopping as a therapeutic act with a catchy hook inspired by the iconic Mean Girls moment: “get in loser...we're going shopping.”

"We really wanted to capture that feeling when you just get paid and you're thinkin' 'bout all the ways you're gonna spend that money, but also that low feeling when you're broke again and gotta wait around till that next payment comes in. We brought in our homies, Tia Wood and Lex Leosis, for vocals on the track and they really brought a new energy to the song,” said Yung Trybez.

Also out today from the Vancouver duo is the accompanying music video shot while on tour with PUP in both Chicago and Detroit, and directed by longtime collaborator Sterling Larose. The video captures the energy of “I Got Paid Today” and features a barrage of images as the band trounces through the cities hitting up vintage stores, a ball game, mini golf, and taking down an intimidating stack of pancakes at a local diner.

“Gotta say, we love working with Sterling Larose. He's been our main guy for music videos since 2021 and he's part of the family now,” said Young D. “We brought him in with the idea to shoot a bunch of moments with an old camcorder and give it a lo-fi look and he delivered. We spent a few days shooting having the time of our lives and it fit perfect for ‘I Got Paid Today.'”

The new tour dates promise to be an unforgettable experience for fans, as Snotty Nose Rez Kids bring their unique style and energy to stages across the continent. Click here for tickets.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Tour Dates:

11/28/23 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/30/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Encore at the Uptown Theatre

12/01/23 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

12/02/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St

12/04/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

12/05/23 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

12/06/23 - Buffalo, NY @ Oxford Pennant Stage - Town Ballroom

12/08/23 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

01/18/24 - Hamilton, ON @ The Studio

01/19/24 - Oshawa, ON @ The Biltmore Theatre

01/20/24 - Kingston, ON @ The Broom Factory

01/24/24 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

01/25/24 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

01/26/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

01/27/24 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

01/31/24 - Revelstoke, BC @ Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

02/02/24 - Nelson, BC @ Spiritbar at The Hume Hotel

02/03/24 - Kelowna, BC @ Fireside Festival - Red Bird Brewing

02/09/24 - Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music

02/10/24 - Spokane, WA @ The District at Knitting Factory

02/14/24 - Campbell River, BC @ Tidemark Theatre

02/16/24 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

02/17/24 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

02/21/24 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

02/22/24 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

02/23/24 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

02/24/24 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room - House of Blues San Diego

02/29/24 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's Nightclub

03/01/24 - Reno, NV @ Cypress

03/02/24 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

Photo Credit: Sterling Larose