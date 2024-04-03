SisQo Will Release New Album to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

This upcoming release represents a “new chapter” in his musical career.
Multi-platinum selling artist, SisQó, will be releasing an upcoming album with some throwback-made-modern surprises with features from GRAMMY Award winning artist Mya and MTV’s Wild n Out star Jack Thriller. This upcoming release represents a “new chapter” in his musical career. SisQó states, “I have continued to tour, and I am honored that my fanbase keeps asking me to come out and perform, I felt it was time to unveil new music with some surprise throwbacks with a modern twist!” says SisQó.
Not only is 2024 the year of the Dragon, it is also the 25th anniversary of his debut solo album Unleash the Dragon, that housed his #1 singles “Thong Song” and Incomplete. Thong Song spent 7 weeks at # 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs list and charted for a total of 28 weeks in 2000. His follow-up single Incomplete spent 2 weeks at # 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and charted for a total of 26 weeks.
SisQó won several awards as a solo artist, including MTV’s VMA for Best Hip-Hop Song, World Music Award for World’s Best Selling R&B Male, and multiple Billboard Awards for Male Artist of the Year, Male Hot 100 Singles Artist of the Year, R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, New R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, R&B/Hip-Hop Male Artist of the Year and R&B/Hip-Hop Singles Artist of the Year.
As of today, Thong Song has over 215 million streams and continues to grow thanks to his unwaning fanbase and the countless sync’s the song receives.
