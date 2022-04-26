Singer-Songwriter Norman Alexander Releases New Single “The Reason”

Norman Alexander is a singer and songwriter from Queens, NYC. He has a passion for creating music that feels incredibly emotional and easy to relate to. His sound could be described as a perfect combination of various styles, including pop and easy listening.

His most recent release, "The Reason," combines soothing piano melodies with a heartbreakingly beautiful vocal delivery. Norman's vocal range is truly astonishing. He can belt out with heartfelt intensity, while he can also tone down the dynamics of his delivery to an almost whisper-quiet level. This way, he is able to build the intensity of the song, going for a softer, smoother vibe during the hooks while allowing the verses to take a step back for a breather. The musical element in the composition crown the song to perfection.

The piano chords are lush and beautiful, while the background pad provides a sense of cinematic depth to the track. The song's production is top-notch in terms of clarity and impact. The mix is balanced and detail-oriented, making for a lively, edgy, and stark sonic approach. There are many subtle nuances in this release, which add to the richness of the track when summed up together. The overall mix for the song is also very balanced, with a focused yet deep atmosphere that frames Norman's vocals beautifully, turning the arrangement into a very ethereal and rich soundscape. This adds a sense of emotional depth that benefits the music and adds more power to the lyrics. In other words, "The Reason" has everything going for it: all the ingredients for a timeless track.

Fans of artists as diverse as Sam Smith, Adele, Charlie Puth, or One Republic might certainly connect with this beautiful song and Norman's artistry. "The Reason" is a quintessential ballad and an incredibly emotional song that highlights Norman's authentic approach to writing songs with a deeper personal meaning. The song also comes with a matching music video, where he teamed up with Miami's Eko Media Productions to create a stunning visual world that matches the song's mood to absolute perfection.

Find out more about Norman Alexander, and listen to "The Reason" on your favorite digital streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

