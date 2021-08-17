Singer And Beauty Influencer Nick Metos Announces New Single

Nick Metos is known across the world as a celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer, and is now gaining traction as a singer after announcing his new single "Right Side Of The Bed". On the new single, Nick says, "Right side of the bed was inspired by my boyfriend Max, the man I wake up next to everyday. This song came straight from my heart and talks about how I know I'm waking up on the right side of the bed when I'm waking up next to him." We can't wait to hear heartthrob's romantic ballad!

Nick Metos is a singer-songwriter, professional makeup artist, and entrepreneur. He moved to Los Angeles in 2016 from Salt Lake City to pursue his passions. Since releasing his first single, "See Me" in 2019 (which has since garnered over 100,000 Spotify streams), Nick has been writing and recording music while also working on several other projects. In between expanding his clothing brand and launching his upcoming skincare line (@metos.skin), Nick is a social media influencer and content creator, with over 130,000 followers on Instagram.

He's also a makeup artist that's done work for Vogue Italia and for many celebrities including Emma Kenney and Rupaul's Drag Race Stars like Detox, Bianca Del Río, Willam, and La Ganja Estranja. His artistic and androgynous makeup looks are breaking gender stereotypes and bounderies, with an inclusive message that anyone can use makeup to feel beautiful.

