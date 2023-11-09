Sid Seth Shares 'Clean Slate' Single; More Music Coming Soon

Nov. 09, 2023

New-York based singer-songwriter Sid Seth is in the midst of working on and releasing new material in collaboration with music producer Torna (Sesame Street, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Jesse Malin, Jukebox the Ghost, A Great Big World). Following the release of his recent few singles "Sunday" and "Hopeless War," now, he returns with a brand new output from those sessions, a single entitled "Clean Slate." 

As described by Sid, the track's story began years ago, with the end-product resulting from the baggage he noticed he'd been carrying that he had been hesitant to write about. One night, he realized he needed to let go: "I guess the universe just forced me to pen it down," he wrote. Once he evaded the uncomfortability in writing about his real life, the song came flowing in a fashion of stream-of-consciousness. 

He continued: "Though 'Clean Slate' was finally written, I refused to let go off it until I felt that it was doing more damage to me [than good]. In some ways, by just letting go of it, I think I will be a little calmer. For this kind of track, which is actually much more resonant to a lot of other unreleased songs in my discography, I wanted it to be true to its storytelling. I didn't want bells and whistles, and just wanted the audience to witness the raw moment."

For more context, Sid Seth grew up in India and eventually made his way to New York City to pursue music during his collegiate career at the Manhattan School of Music, chasing the dream he forged in reference to his diverse childhood musical influences (including Western mainstays such as The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Carpenters, Abba, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder).

Since his arrival in the States, he's utilized his unique upbringing and the guidance of the classic musicians he looks up to in the process of bringing his own truly special blend of soul, pop, and rock to life. Throughout his releases, he has also explored a wide variety of vulnerabilities, crafting music that is not only sonically interesting, but emotively potent, all on his own. In doing this, he has worked with the likes of Kris Crawford (Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Josh Groban) and Grammy winning mastering engineer Alex Psaroudakis.

Stay tuned for more new music from Sid Seth, coming soon.





