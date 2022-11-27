Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shania Twain Releases New Version of 'COME ON OVER' Featuring Elton John, Chris Martin, and More

Elton John and Chris Martin each join Twain on separate, live versions of “You're Still the One” and Nick Jonas duets on “Party for Two.”

Nov. 27, 2022  
Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the return of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 - 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping. This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year.

Sunday, November 27th's exclusive gift comes from country icon Shania Twain, with a deluxe version of the 1997 landmark album Come On Over, featuring three tracks exclusive to Apple Music, on which Elton John and Chris Martin each join Twain on separate, live versions of "You're Still the One" and Nick Jonas duets on "Party for Two."

Come On Over produced an unheard-of 12 singles over the course of its promotion, three of which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. It's certified 2x Diamond in the United States and has sold millions of copies worldwide as one of the world's highest-selling albums by a female solo artist. While Come On Over helped cement the Canadian singer-songwriter's legendary career, the album and Twain herself are widely cited as an influence by artists of all stripes, including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Brittney Spencer, Maren Morris, and Caitlin Rose.

Tune in every day at 8am PST to keep counting down the holidays with an exclusive gift on Apple Music and check out Shania Twain's deluxe version of Come On Over in Spatial, exclusive to Apple Music HERE

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 167 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.



