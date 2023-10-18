Shaé Universe Drops Sultry New Single 'LOML'

Fresh off her radiant COLORS debut, R&B singer-songwriter Shaé Universe welcomes us back into her world with the seductive new single "LOML" (Love Of My Life) out now on all streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Produced by British-Nigerian duo Sons of Sonix (Ambré, Ty Dolla $ign, Ariana Grande, Coco Jones), the nostalgic new single harks back to 00's R&B with its guitar licks and minimal production as Shaé sings of her open-hearted vulnerabilities. With Shaé's vocals switching between ethereal runs, velvety tones and honeyed melodies, "LOML" is a radiant display of Shaé's talents.

Speaking on the new single, Shaé Universe shares, “I remember writing ‘LOML' like it was yesterday. I was in LA, it was early afternoon and the sun was beaming through the prettiest blue sky. I was in with producing duo SOS (Sons of Sonix) and my partner at the time decided to come to the studio with me that day. I sat face-to-face with him, with my notes app open and began to write down the first things that came to heart.

That's how LOML was written. I drew my inspiration for the whole song directly from what I felt as I sat across from him. This is definitely one of, if not THE most heartfelt song I have ever written as it was birthed from pure vulnerability & honeymoon love. It's very special to me & I can't wait for its timelessness to unfold.”

"LOML" arrives hot on the heels of Shaé's recent single "Passenger Princess." The perfect ode to the ex you're trying to forget, the empowering release arrived with a video featuring Kojey Radical once more and drew heat from the likes of NME, Vibe Magazine, Wonderland, COLORS, GUAP, DMY, Complex UK, TRENCH and DJ Mag. Last month saw Shaé make her much-anticipated COLORS debut with "Summertime."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Shaé Universe has made waves in the UK, West Africa and beyond making music that engages, enchants and inspires. Her mother a gospel singer and her father a pastor, Shaé weaves her spirituality, faith and sensuality through her work. Shaé is an artist who can both sing and rap, has been co-signed by the likes of Lalah Hathaway, Jorja Smith and Little Simz and has remained entirely independent - navigating the industry on her own terms.

Shaé unveiled her much-anticipated debut EP Unorthodox last year. Laid over 7 tracks, the unique R&Drill-fusion project was the first of its kind, blending 808 slides and spartan drum patterns with Shaé's silky vocals and emotive lyricism. The project featured much-loved singles "Royalty" with the mighty Kojey Radical and "Sit Back" featuring rapper-of-the-moment ENNY.

Now in her new era following performances at legendary festivals around the world including Glastonbury, SXSW, Roskilde, De Roma Festival, The Great Escape and a lead feature on PHABO's latest album 'Don't Get Too Cozy', Shaé has truly taken her music to a global stage. With fans at the likes of British Vogue, NME, VICE, Rolling Stone, BET, Billboard, Highsnobiety, Complex, Wonderland and NOTION, 2023 has been Shaé's biggest year yet. Stay tuned for more from Shaé Universe this year.

PHOTO CREDIT: Karis Beaumont