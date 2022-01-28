See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Simple Special Moment'

The chart-topping songwriting and production team has released their latest single, "Simple Special Moment" on January 28th, 2022.

"We encounter so many people, even strangers, that add that moment of joy to our lives and give us a memory that we never forget, a story that we tell over and over because it just makes us feel good"- Michael Coleman, See Your Shadow

Heart. It's what See Your Shadow's music is all about. Heart...and bacon! After releasing 5 international iTunes chart-topping singles and amassing 300K Spotify streams and 800K Youtube views, the Phoenix-based country music songwriting and production team is taking time to enjoy every "Simple Special Moment" in life. In fact, that's the name of their latest single release, dropping on January 28th, 2022.

SYS musical director and songwriter, Michael Coleman explains the song's origin...and the bacon inspiration:

"Simple Special Moment' started as a scribble on a cocktail napkin. While having a couple of drinks, the line in the chorus that goes, 'the smell of bacon filled my nose' came to me, and I thought that painted such a vivid visual, that I wrote it down, because as you know when bacon is cooking, it just fills the whole house with this great smell. I saved the napkin; held onto it for quite a long time. I was down in Nashville on business, and an opportunity came up for me to write and pitch to a finalist for the television show, "The Voice." I ran across that cocktail napkin that had that line scribbled on it, and I constructed the story around that line. We encounter so many people, even strangers, that add that moment of joy to our lives and give us a memory that we never forget, or a story that we tell over and over because it just makes us feel good, and that person creates such a lasting impression without even knowing it. That human element, that human experience is at the heart of the piece, and it really is at the heart of the work of See Your Shadow."

ABOUT SEE YOUR SHADOW: See Your Shadow is the award-winning musical collaborative based out of Phoenix, Arizona, and run by songwriter and producer, Michael "The Metropolitan Cowboy" Coleman. See Your Shadow has had 5 Number 1's on the iTunes Country Singles Chart in South Africa and was named group of the year by The International Music Association. See Your Shadow has been featured in many media outlets and their work has been featured in film, television and at sporting events. See Your Shadow's sound and focus is contemporary country, and they are known for their unique writing style as well as the top-notch quality of their productions.

Social Media:

www.facebook.com/See-Your-Shadow-Songwriting-110268523702096

www.youtube.com/channel/UCUGPb83za7XCSD-WdmlC2fA

www.seeyourshadow.com