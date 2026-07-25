Save Ferris to Perform IT MEANS EVERYTHING in Full on 30th Anniversary Tour
The ska-punk band will hit the road supporting the beloved debut album on a North American run.
Save Ferris is set to mark the 30th anniversary of its debut album IT MEANS EVERYTHING with a 2026 tour featuring full performances of the record at each stop.
Southern California ska-punk band Save Ferris is currently on the road for an extensive North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark debut album, IT MEANS EVERYTHING. For the first time in the band's three-decade history, Save Ferris will perform the album live in its entirety at select shows.
One of the tour's biggest stops arrives this weekend when the band performs at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach on July 25 and 26.
Led by vocalist Monique Powell, Save Ferris launched the tour earlier this month with dates across the Pacific Northwest, Canada, the Mountain West, and California. Following Warped Tour, the band will continue through Northern California before heading east for shows throughout Canada, the Northeast, Midwest, South, and Texas.
The anniversary celebration will also include another long-awaited first: the debut vinyl release of IT MEANS EVERYTHING.
'It's been 30 years of incredible shows, friendships, music, and memories,' says Powell. 'It Means Everything is the reason I still have a career today. It was the soundtrack to my youth, and for so many people, it became the soundtrack to theirs as well.
'What amazes me most is that a whole new generation has discovered this record and embraced it with the same excitement and love as those who were there when it was first released. That kind of connection across generations is something truly special.
'We can't wait to share this moment with everyone. Come experience It Means Everything performed live from front to back, pick up the album on vinyl for the first time, and celebrate these milestones with us.'
Save Ferris first emerged from Southern California's mid-'90s music scene with an infectious fusion of ska, punk, and pop. Released through Epic/Sony Records, IT MEANS EVERYTHING went platinum and established the band as one of the defining acts of the third-wave ska movement. Their fearless reinvention of 'Come On Eileen' became an enduring fan favorite, while the album produced three alternative-radio singles that reached the Billboard Hot 100, including two that broke into the Top 40.
Over the past three decades, Save Ferris has toured the world, playing thousands of shows for millions of fans. Fueled by explosive horns, driving guitars, Powell's unmistakable vocals, and a live show built for full-room singalongs, the band remains one of ska-punk's most enduring and influential voices.
Tour Dates
July 25 — Long Beach, CA — Vans Warped Tour
July 26 — Long Beach, CA — Vans Warped Tour
July 31 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post
August 1 — Menlo Park, CA — The Guild Theater
August 5 — Ferndale, MI — Magic Bag
August 6 — Toronto, ON — The Garrison
August 7 — Ottawa, ON — Rainbow Bistro
August 8 — Victoriaville, QC — Rock La Cauze Festival
August 9 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground
August 11 — Troy, NY — No Fun
August 12 — New York, NY — Sony Hall
August 13 — Lowell, MA — Taffeta Music Hall
August 14 — Erie, PA — Centennial Hall
August 15 — Pittsburgh, PA — Crafthouse
August 16 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
August 18 — Columbus, OH — Rumba Room
August 19 — Newport, KY — Southgate House Revival
August 20 — Nashville, TN — Chiefs on Broadway (Monique's Birthday!)
August 22 — Jacksonville, FL — Jack Rabbits
August 23 — Pensacola, FL — The Handlebar
August 25 — New Orleans, LA — Siberia
August 26 — Baton Rouge, LA — Chelsea's Live
August 27 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live
August 28 — Dallas, TX — AMFM
August 29 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It
August 30 — El Paso, TX — Lowbrow Palace
August 31 — Phoenix, AZ — The Rebel Lounge
September 19 — Rancho Cucamonga, CA — Arrow Room
Tickets are available at https://saveferris.com/live/
IT MEANS EVERYTHING is available on vinyl at https://partinggiftrecords.com/products/save-ferris-it-means-everything
Pressing Info
Black and Blue Pinwheel / 200
Half Yellow/Half Blue / 300
Clear Vinyl with Blue & Yellow Splatter / 300 (AltPress Exclusive)
Blue/Yellow Tri-Stripe / 300 (Banquet Records Exclusive)
Black/Yellow/Blue Quad / 300 (Enjoy The Ride Records)
Yellow/Blue Tri-Stripe / 300 (Smartpunk Records Exclusive)
Checkerboard Picture Disc Vinyl / 500
Blue/Yellow/Black Smash / 1000
Tracklist
The World Is New
Nobody But Me
Superspy
Come On Eileen
Goodbye
Sorry My Friend
Lies
Little Differences
Spam
Under 21
Everything I Want To Be