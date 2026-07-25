Save Ferris to Perform IT MEANS EVERYTHING in Full on 30th Anniversary Tour

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Save Ferris is set to mark the 30th anniversary of its debut album IT MEANS EVERYTHING with a 2026 tour featuring full performances of the record at each stop.

Southern California ska-punk band Save Ferris is currently on the road for an extensive North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark debut album, IT MEANS EVERYTHING. For the first time in the band's three-decade history, Save Ferris will perform the album live in its entirety at select shows.

One of the tour's biggest stops arrives this weekend when the band performs at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach on July 25 and 26.

Led by vocalist Monique Powell, Save Ferris launched the tour earlier this month with dates across the Pacific Northwest, Canada, the Mountain West, and California. Following Warped Tour, the band will continue through Northern California before heading east for shows throughout Canada, the Northeast, Midwest, South, and Texas.

The anniversary celebration will also include another long-awaited first: the debut vinyl release of IT MEANS EVERYTHING.

'It's been 30 years of incredible shows, friendships, music, and memories,' says Powell. 'It Means Everything is the reason I still have a career today. It was the soundtrack to my youth, and for so many people, it became the soundtrack to theirs as well.

'What amazes me most is that a whole new generation has discovered this record and embraced it with the same excitement and love as those who were there when it was first released. That kind of connection across generations is something truly special.

'We can't wait to share this moment with everyone. Come experience It Means Everything performed live from front to back, pick up the album on vinyl for the first time, and celebrate these milestones with us.'

Save Ferris first emerged from Southern California's mid-'90s music scene with an infectious fusion of ska, punk, and pop. Released through Epic/Sony Records, IT MEANS EVERYTHING went platinum and established the band as one of the defining acts of the third-wave ska movement. Their fearless reinvention of 'Come On Eileen' became an enduring fan favorite, while the album produced three alternative-radio singles that reached the Billboard Hot 100, including two that broke into the Top 40.

Over the past three decades, Save Ferris has toured the world, playing thousands of shows for millions of fans. Fueled by explosive horns, driving guitars, Powell's unmistakable vocals, and a live show built for full-room singalongs, the band remains one of ska-punk's most enduring and influential voices.

Tour Dates

July 25 — Long Beach, CA — Vans Warped Tour

July 26 — Long Beach, CA — Vans Warped Tour

July 31 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

August 1 — Menlo Park, CA — The Guild Theater

August 5 — Ferndale, MI — Magic Bag

August 6 — Toronto, ON — The Garrison

August 7 — Ottawa, ON — Rainbow Bistro

August 8 — Victoriaville, QC — Rock La Cauze Festival

August 9 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground

August 11 — Troy, NY — No Fun

August 12 — New York, NY — Sony Hall

August 13 — Lowell, MA — Taffeta Music Hall

August 14 — Erie, PA — Centennial Hall

August 15 — Pittsburgh, PA — Crafthouse

August 16 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

August 18 — Columbus, OH — Rumba Room

August 19 — Newport, KY — Southgate House Revival

August 20 — Nashville, TN — Chiefs on Broadway (Monique's Birthday!)

August 22 — Jacksonville, FL — Jack Rabbits

August 23 — Pensacola, FL — The Handlebar

August 25 — New Orleans, LA — Siberia

August 26 — Baton Rouge, LA — Chelsea's Live

August 27 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

August 28 — Dallas, TX — AMFM

August 29 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It

August 30 — El Paso, TX — Lowbrow Palace

August 31 — Phoenix, AZ — The Rebel Lounge

September 19 — Rancho Cucamonga, CA — Arrow Room

Tickets are available at https://saveferris.com/live/

IT MEANS EVERYTHING is available on vinyl at https://partinggiftrecords.com/products/save-ferris-it-means-everything

Pressing Info

Black and Blue Pinwheel / 200

Half Yellow/Half Blue / 300

Clear Vinyl with Blue & Yellow Splatter / 300 (AltPress Exclusive)

Blue/Yellow Tri-Stripe / 300 (Banquet Records Exclusive)

Black/Yellow/Blue Quad / 300 (Enjoy The Ride Records)

Yellow/Blue Tri-Stripe / 300 (Smartpunk Records Exclusive)

Checkerboard Picture Disc Vinyl / 500

Blue/Yellow/Black Smash / 1000

Tracklist

The World Is New

Nobody But Me

Superspy

Come On Eileen

Goodbye

Sorry My Friend

Lies

Little Differences

Spam

Under 21

Everything I Want To Be

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