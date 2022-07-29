Sam Fender Returns To North America For Festival Shows And Sold-Out Headline Dates In LA And NYC

Sam Fender has returned to North America for his first set of dates here since 2019. Yesterday the UK superstar kicked things off with a slot at Lollapalooza.

Today he heads North for a pair of shows in Canada and the run concludes with a sold-out headline date in Los Angeles on August 5 and in New York City on August 9. Sam returns stateside in September supporting Florence + The Machine on select dates of her U.S tour including the stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden on September 16. All dates are listed below.

Sam's US shows follow a triumphant summer of festival performances both in the UK and Europe including one of the most-talked about, show-stealing of performances at Glastonbury, followed by his own 40,000+ sold-out headline date in London's Finsbury Park.

Sam's sophomore album Seventeen Going Under (Geffen) was released in 2021 to world-wide acclaim. It was just short-listed for the UK's esteemed Mercury Prize and its title track has been a world-wide hit. Guitar World called it "an infectious indie rock lungbuster that is up there with the very best of his repertoire."

In addition to "Seventeen Going Under" Sam has also released the "Spit Of You," which he performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon late last year. The clip was shot in Low Lights Tavern, a 17th century pub in North Shields, England, where Fender used to work as a bartender.

Seventeen Going Under debuted at #1 in the UK charts and won Fender the Brit Award for Best Alternative/Rock Act in February. While a more intensely personal record than his 2019 debut Hypersonic Missiles, on it Sam has lost none of his acute sense of observation. Like only truly great songwriters can, Sam turns his own experience into art that speaks to, and resonates with all of us.

Alternative Press included Sam in their "14 Modern Artists Who Are Continuing To Build The Legacy Of Indie" feature and Stereogum and Brooklyn Vegan included the Seventeen Going Under in their "albums of note" and "honorable mentions" lists, respectively. Riff call the album "elegantly constructed" and AllMusic say "while the subject matter here is more personal, it sticks to a palette of lush, guitar-based band arrangements and doesn't shed any sociopolitical awareness." The album was highlighted on Uproxx's "Indiecast" podcast and they call it "uplifting and powerful." Sam landed on the cover of the first-ever issue of Rolling Stone UK and they call the album "stunning."

SAM FENDER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/28 - Lollapalooza Festival - Chicago, IL

7/30 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

7/31 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

8/5 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

8/9 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

9/7 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL *

9/8 - Theater at Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN *

9/10 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *

9/12 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC *

9/14 - TD Garden - Boston, MA *

9/16 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY *

9/22 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

9/24 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

9/25 - The Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

* = w/ Florence + The Machine